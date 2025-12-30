ARTICLE
30 December 2025

Podcast Series Episode 11: Blockchain Vol.II - Types Of Blockchain

Bernitsas Law

Another episode of our blockchain series. In this one, Counsel Dr. Anastasia Mallerou and Associate Sotiris Kolelis discuss different types of blockchain...
Anastasia Mallerou and Sotiris Kolelis
Another episode of our blockchain series. In this one, Counsel Dr. Anastasia Mallerou and Associate Sotiris Kolelis discuss different types of blockchain, as well as their decentralized nature and how it affects economic activity and the practice of law.

Listen to our podcast here. Available on streaming platforms.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Anastasia Mallerou
Sotiris Kolelis
