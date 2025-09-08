Top 10 Questions On The EU AI Act

Founded in 1863 and now under the stewardship of managing partner Constantinos Lambadarios, we have evolved from a family firm into a thoroughly modern, international practice with a dynamic, problem-solving mindset, while retaining the traditional qualities of respect, integrity and personal service.

With a number of top-ranked partners and a highly skilled team of lawyers, we are recognized as one of the leading Greek firms in all of our key practices – M&A, Banking & Finance, Project Finance, Ligation & Dispute Resolution, Real Estate, Energy, Capital Markets, and TMT and Intellectual Property in Greece. Within these fields, we have advised on many of the most significant transactions and commercial developments in Greece’s recent past, from privatizations of state-owned utilities and major energy and infrastructure projects to cases involving emerging internet law and anti-trust actions.