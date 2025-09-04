ARTICLE
4 September 2025

Inside MiCA: Understanding The EU's Crypto Regulatory Framework

FF
Fenech & Fenech Advocates

Contributor

Fenech & Fenech Advocates logo
Fenech & Fenech Advocates is the longest standing law firm in Malta, and its foundation traces back to 1891. This makes Fenech & Fenech a legacy firm with unparalleled experience in legal services in Malta. Today, the firm stands as a full-service legal provider, offering an almost complete spectrum of legal services. The firm’s heritage ensures proven experience in traditional fields of law, but it is also at the forefront of legislative developments, providing effective and value driven solutions to its diverse range of local and international clients. The lawyers at Fenech & Fenech Advocates are experts in their respective fields, ensuring sharp and timely results across all practice areas. The firm offers services in Aviation and Aircraft Finance, Banking, Company Law, Competition, Commercial & Corporate, Finance & Capital Markets, E-Commerce, Entertainment and Hospitality, Data Protection & Privacy, Employment, Finance, Financial Services, iGaming, I.T., TMT & Telecoms, Insurance, Intellectual Property
Explore Firm Details
With its application phase officially underway in 2025, Regulation (EU) 2023/1114, known as the Markets in Crypto Assets Regulation (‘‘MiCA'' or the ‘‘Regulation''), represents a pivotal shift...
Malta Technology
Joseph Ghio and Karen Scerri
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Background

With its application phase officially underway in 2025, Regulation (EU) 2023/1114, known as the Markets in Crypto Assets Regulation (''MiCA'' or the ''Regulation''), represents a pivotal shift in the European Union's approach to digital finance. As the first comprehensive framework of its kind across the EU, MiCA aims to bring clarity, consistency and legal certainty to the rapidly evolving crypto asset market. It introduces uniform rules for the issuance, trading and servicing of crypto assets, aiming to address long-standing gaps in investor protection, market integrity and regulatory oversight.

Among the EU jurisdictions best positioned to embrace MiCA is Malta. Long recognised as a pioneer in blockchain and fintech, Malta laid the groundwork early with forward-looking legislation such as the Virtual Financial Assets Act, the Malta Digital Innovation Authority Act and the Innovative Technology Arrangements and Services Act. These pieces of legislation have not only fostered a thriving digital ecosystem but also anticipated many of the principles now enshrined in MiCA. These laws have enabled Malta to transition smoothly into the MiCA era, reinforcing its role as a forward-thinking hub for regulated crypto activity within the EU.

What MiCA Regulates

Issuers of Crypto-Assets

Crypto-Assets Service Providers (''CASPs'')

What MiCA does not Regulate

While MiCA casts a wide regulatory net, it deliberately excludes certain types of digital assets and activities from its scope:

Looking Ahead

MiCA lays the foundation for EU-wide crypto regulation, but it leaves key areas, like crypto lending, NFTs and decentralised finance, outside its scope. As innovation accelerates, future regulatory expansion is inevitable. With its early legislative foresight, Malta is well-positioned to continue leading crypto regulation, driving progress across the EU and beyond.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Joseph Ghio
Joseph Ghio
Person photo placeholder
Karen Scerri
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More