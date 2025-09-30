UPCOMING WEBINAR: From IPMS To Ecosystem: How APIs & Agentic AI Transforms Intellectual Property Work

The Dennemeyer Group offers high-quality services for the protection and management of Intellectual Property rights and is committed to being the first-choice partner for customers globally. With 60 years of experience in the industry and 20+ offices worldwide, Dennemeyer manages over three million IP rights of around 8,000 customers. Organizations with even the largest, most diverse IP portfolios turn to the Dennemeyer Group for reliable protection, administration and management of their most valuable assets. In addition to a full spectrum of IP-related legal services, Dennemeyer offers IP strategy consulting, comprehensive IP management software, IP maintenance services and cutting-edge patent search and analytics tools.

Date: 21 October 2025

Time: 12:00 AM UTC

Duration: 60 min

Language: English

Format: Online

Join Dennemeyer Tech Time for a senior-level deep dive into how APIs and agentic AI will redefine IP management by 2030. In partnership with Greip, we explore how an IPMS can evolve into a seamless ecosystem where teams rethink tons of spreadsheets and leverage a one-stop platform to access all IP data directly within their core system—eliminating screen switching and manual handoffs.

We'll map the 2030 IP tech stack, quantify client-side wins (faster cycles, lower costs, reduced risk, and decision metrics at a click), and run a live demo. See Greip's production integration of the Dennemeyer Patent Renewals API on what leading companies are doing differently.

This conversation also delves into the transformative impact of Smart Analytics integration for IP professionals. Designed for Heads of IP and senior corporate or university practitioners looking to modernize processes and make data-driven decisions from within their IPMS.

Agenda:

- Introduction

- Future IP ecosystem 2030

- Technologies that enable this (AI & API)

- A glimpse into the future

- Demo: Greip and Dennemeyer renewals and Octimine

- Compelling client success stories

- Q&A