ARTICLE
17 October 2025

Supervision Of Crypto-Asset Businesses: Key Insights From EBA Report On ML/FT Risks

EH
ELVINGER HOSS PRUSSEN, société anonyme

Contributor

ELVINGER HOSS PRUSSEN, société anonyme logo
Independent in structure and spirit, Elvinger Hoss Prussen guides clients on their most critical Luxembourg legal matters. Committed to excellence and creativity in legal practice, our firm delivers the best possible advice for businesses, institutions and entrepreneurs, playing a unique role in the development of Luxembourg as a financial centre.
Explore Firm Details
On 6 October 2025, the European Banking Authority ("EBA") published its report entitled "Tackling ML/TF Risks in Crypto-Asset Services Through Supervision" (the "Report").
Luxembourg Technology
Tiago Nogueira,Cynthia Kombe, and Koenraad Mertens
Tiago Nogueira’s articles from ELVINGER HOSS PRUSSEN, société anonyme are most popular:
  • within Technology topic(s)
  • in European Union
  • with readers working within the Banking & Credit and Business & Consumer Services industries
ELVINGER HOSS PRUSSEN, société anonyme are most popular:
  • within Technology, Antitrust/Competition Law and Law Practice Management topic(s)

On 6 October 2025, the European Banking Authority ("EBA") published its report entitled "Tackling ML/TF Risks in Crypto-Asset Services Through Supervision" (the "Report").

The Report summarises key findings and lessons learned from actions taken by national competent authorities and the EBA regarding the identification and management of money laundering and terrorist financing (ML/TF) risks associated with crypto-asset businesses.

The Report highlights the importance of robust anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) compliance for crypto-asset service providers and offers guidance to competent authorities on future supervisory approaches to address identified weaknesses in AML controls, governance and transparency within the EU crypto-asset sector.

Additionally, the Report identifies persistent ML/FT risks and supervisory gaps, including circumvention tactics such as lack of authorisation, forum shopping, misuse of reverse solicitation, unclear beneficial ownership and complex corporate structures.

The EBA emphasises that national prudential strategies for crypto-asset service providers operating in the EU market must be shaped by these findings.

Under the MiCA1 regime and the strengthened AML/CFT legislation (AMLR, AMLD6, AMLAR), enhanced safeguards have been introduced, including stricter governance and transparency requirements as well as stronger enforcement powers and sanctions.

Firms operating in the crypto-asset industry are now required to demonstrate effective and practical AML/CFT compliance. The identification and management of money laundering and terrorist financing risks associated with crypto-asset businesses must be prioritised.

Footnote

1 Regulation (EU) 2023/1114 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 31 May 2023 on markets in crypto-assets.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Tiago Nogueira
Tiago Nogueira
Photo of Cynthia Kombe
Cynthia Kombe
Photo of Koenraad Mertens
Koenraad Mertens
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More