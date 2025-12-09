[Success Story] Strengthening Employee-Driven Innovation At Munich Airport

Learn how Munich Airport is strengthening employee-driven innovation with Questel's innosabi innovation management platform.

Since 2016, Munich Airport has relied on Questel's innovation management software to capture ideas from across its workforce. What started as a broad, open innovation initiative has transformed into a focused, transparent, and rewarding system of internal employee-driven innovation.

Along the way, Munich Airport shifted its focus fromquantity to quality, ensuring fewer but stronger ideas, clearer processes, and more successful implementations. Transparency became a core asset—with decision histories that explain why ideas were accepted or rejected, employees gained trust in the system and the motivation to resubmit better proposals.

And the success is measurable:

But these numbers only tell one side of the story. The real success lies in how idea management has become part of the culture of Munich Airport—fostering engagement, recognition, and retention across the entire workforce.

Download this success story to discover:

How Munich Airport structured a transparent process that builds trust.

Why shifting frommore ideastobetter ideasaccelerated implementation.

The role of recognition and rewards in boosting employee engagement.

How Questel's platform integrates seamlessly into IT systems and culture.

What's next: AI, gamification, and the future of employee-driven innovation.

Download the full testimonial here to discover how Munich Airport is shaping the future of employee innovation.

