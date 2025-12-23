ARTICLE
23 December 2025

EU AI Office Launches Whistleblower Tool To Report AI Act Breaches

A&O Shearman

On November 24 2025, the EU AI Office launched the AI Act Whistleblower Tool to allow individuals to anonymously report potential breaches of Regulation 2024/1689 laying down harmonised rules on artificial intelligence (the AI Act) to the EU AI Office.
European Union Technology
Laurie-Anne Ancenys and Dalila Korchane
Laurie-Anne Ancenys
Dalila Korchane
