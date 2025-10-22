Webinar: From IPMS To Ecosystem - How APIs & Agentic AI Transforms Intellectual Property Work

Join Dennemeyer Tech Time for a senior-level deep dive into how APIs and agentic AI will redefine IP management by 2030. In partnership with Greip, we explore how an IPMS can evolve into a seamless ecosystem where teams rethink tons of spreadsheets and leverage a one-stop platform to access all IP data directly within their core system—eliminating screen switching and manual handoffs.
We'll map the 2030 IP tech stack, quantify client-side wins (faster cycles, lower costs, reduced risk, and decision metrics at a click), and run a live demo. See Greip's production integration of the Dennemeyer Patent Renewals API on what leading companies are doing differently.
This conversation also delves into the transformative impact of Smart Analytics integration for IP professionals. Designed for Heads of IP and senior corporate or university practitioners looking to modernize processes and make data-driven decisions from within their IPMS.
Agenda:
- Introduction
- Future IP ecosystem 2030
- Technologies that enable this (AI & API)
- A glimpse into the future
- Demo: Greip and Dennemeyer renewals and Octimine
- Compelling client success stories
- Q&A
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.