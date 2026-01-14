Legal News - January 26

William Fry are most popular:
January 2025 edition of Legal News.
Welcome to our monthly update, featuring a curated selection of articles published over the past month.
- High Court Clarifies Law on Dismissal of Cases for Delay Two recent High Court judgments provide helpful guidance and clarification on how the Irish courts deal with applications to dismiss proceedings for want of prosecution and/or delay in practice.
- Employment & Pensions Developments: A round-up of 2025 We reflect on the significant Irish employment and pensions law developments of 2025.
- Europe's Digital Rulebook: Key Changes to the AI Act and GDPR In November 2025, the European Commission published its proposed Digital Omnibus Package, a reform aimed at overhauling parts of the EU's digital regulatory framework. It aims to help businesses innovate, scale, and save on administrative costs associated with compliance with EU digital and AI laws.
- Landmark Moment for "Broken"
System of Infrastructure Delivery as Government Publishes
Infrastructure Action Plan.
The Accelerating Infrastructure Report and Action Plan marks a watershed moment in Ireland's approach to infrastructure delivery, presenting a comprehensive package of reforms designed to unlock the country's record €102.4 billion capital investment commitment for 2026–2030.
- Oireachtas Joint Committee on Artificial Intelligence Publishes 85 Recommendations for Ireland's AI Future The Joint Committee on Artificial Intelligence has published its First Interim Report, marking a milestone in Ireland's approach to AI governance. Released in December 2025, the report distils the Committee's findings and sets out 85 recommendations spanning regulation, public engagement, sectoral impacts and fundamental rights protection.
- EU Adequate Minimum Wages Directive Update In November 2024, the EU Adequate Minimum Wages Directive was transposed into Irish law. We explore some aspects of the Directive, including the promotion of collective bargaining.
- EC Markets Integration and Supervision: Key Proposals for Investment Funds On 4 December 2025, the European Commission published its much-anticipated Market Integration and Supervision Package, a comprehensive set of measures aimed at removing barriers and unlocking the full potential of the EU single market for financial services.
- The Central Bank publishes its approach to
a more effective and efficient regulatory and supervisory
framework
In December 2025, the Central Bank of Ireland published a report titled "Regulating & Supervising Well". It builds on the Central Bank's strategy to transform regulation and supervision to deliver further efficiencies and effectiveness across regulation, supervision, gatekeeping and reporting.
- Arbitration (Amendment) Bill 2025 supports international investment We outline the key features of the Arbitration (Amendment) Bill 2025, to give effect in Ireland to certain international agreements concerned with protecting investment, published by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade on 1 December 2025. In Shorts (no more than 3)
In-Shorts
- The Central Bank Issues Dear CEO Letter on Electronic Money Definition
- CRU Publishes Long-Awaited Final Policy on Data Centre Connections
- European Commission Adopts Significant Capital Market Integration and Supervisory Convergence Package
