13 November 2025

Podcast Series Episode 9: Introduction To Blockchain From A Lawyer's Perspective

Bernitsas Law

In this episode, Counsel Dr. Anastasia Mallerou and Associate Sotiris Kolelis discuss blockchain, cryptoassets, and tokenisation as well as the challenges these pose, not only for clients and lawyers but also for regulators and policymakers.
Greece Technology
Anastasia Mallerou
In this episode, Counsel Dr. Anastasia Mallerou and Associate Sotiris Kolelis discuss blockchain, cryptoassets, and tokenisation as well as the challenges these pose, not only for clients and lawyers but also for regulators and policymakers.

Listen to our podcast here. Available on streaming platforms.

