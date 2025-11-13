Podcast Series Episode 9: Introduction To Blockchain From A Lawyer's Perspective

In this episode, Counsel Dr. Anastasia Mallerou and Associate Sotiris Kolelis discuss blockchain, cryptoassets, and tokenisation as well as the challenges these pose, not only for clients and lawyers but also for regulators and policymakers.

self

Listen to our podcast here. Available on streaming platforms.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.