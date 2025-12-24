ARTICLE
24 December 2025

MiCA Token Categories: A Practical Refresher

WP
WH Partners

Contributor

WH Partners logo
We are a law firm with a strong focus on assisting businesses fuelling the digital economy and not only in the territories we operate in. We have offices in Malta, Italy, Romania, and we operate Czech, Polish and UAE desks, as well as having a worldwide network of correspondent firms. We have a well-established practice advising clients on (in no particular order) fintech, gaming & gambling, corporate, M&A, tax, dispute resolution, corporate finance, intellectual property, data privacy and personal data processing, consumer protection & advertising, real estate, employment & immigration matters, sports, technology & media, competition & state aid. Our firm and several of our lawyers are highly ranked by Chambers & Partners, Legal 500, IFLR1000 and Who’s Who Legal.
Explore Firm Details
The Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) is the first comprehensive EU-wide regulatory framework for crypto-assets.
Malta Technology
Galyna Podoprikhina and Maria Gatt
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Galyna Podoprikhina’s articles from WH Partners are most popular:
  • within Technology topic(s)
  • in European Union
  • in European Union
  • in European Union
  • in European Union
  • in European Union
WH Partners are most popular:
  • within Strategy, Energy and Natural Resources and Employment and HR topic(s)

The Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) is the first comprehensive EU-wide regulatory framework for crypto-assets. Its objective is to provide legal certainty, transparency, and consumer protection in a market that has historically operated under fragmented national regimes.

MiCA applies to crypto-assets that are issued, offered to the public, or admitted to trading within the EU, and it focuses on regulating the activities and entities involved in these processes.

As MiCA approaches its first year of application, uncertainty remains across the market regarding how different tokens are classified and which regulatory obligations apply.

The below practical guide details the following:

  • What is a crypto-asset under MiCA?
  • Categories of crypto-assets under MiCA
  • Exemptions and carve-outs for other crypto-assets
  • Exemptions from the white paper requirement
  • Offers outside the scope of Title II MiCA
  • Important limitations to the exemptions
  • Time-limited offers for certain utility tokens
  • Why token classification matters

Please click here to view the full article.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Galyna Podoprikhina
Galyna Podoprikhina
Photo of Maria Gatt
Maria Gatt
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More