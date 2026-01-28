ARTICLE
28 January 2026

The Critical Entities Resilience Directive Is Now Fully In Force Through Malta's S.L. 460.43

GA
GVZH Advocates

Contributor

GVZH Advocates logo
GVZH Advocates is a modern, sophisticated legal practice composed of top-tier professionals and rooted in decades of experience in the Maltese legal landscape. Built on the values of acumen, integrity and clarity, the firm is dedicated to providing the highest levels of customer satisfaction, making sure that legal solutions are soundly structured, rigorously tested, and meticulously implemented.
Explore Firm Details
Malta has formally brought into force the Resilience of Critical Entities and Infrastructures (Identification, Designation and Protection) Order, 2026 (S.L. 460.43)...
Malta Technology
GVZH Advocates
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
GVZH Advocates are most popular:
  • within Criminal Law, Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration and Real Estate and Construction topic(s)
  • in European Union
  • with readers working within the Consumer Industries industries

Malta has formally brought into force the Resilience of Critical Entities and Infrastructures (Identification, Designation and Protection) Order, 2026 (S.L. 460.43)1, following the publication of Legal Notice 23 of 2026 (Commencement Notice). The Commencement Notice establishes 23 January 2026 as the date on which all provisions of the Order came into effect.

Notably, this Commencement Notice came into force on the same day that Malta's NIS2 transposition under S.L. 460.41, became fully enforceable, and should therefore be viewed as part of a coordinated national approach to strengthening both operational resilience and cybersecurity, while promoting coordination and reducing unnecessary duplication or overlapping supervisory expectations.

For further context on Malta's broader resilience and cybersecurity framework, you may also wish to read our related insights:

Footnote

1. LEĠIŻLAZZJONI MALTA

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Person photo placeholder
GVZH Advocates
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More