Crypto Fund Luxembourg: What is a crypto Fund

A crypto fund (or cryptocurrency investment fund) is an investment vehicle that pools capital from multiple investors to invest in digital assets such as cryptocurrencies, blockchain tokens, and related technologies. These funds are usually managed by professional asset managers who make investment decisions on behalf of the investors.

A crypto fund typically invests in:

Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum

Utility or governance tokens issued by blockchain projects

Blockchain startups or decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols

Crypto Fund Luxembourg: Why is Luxembourg so popular for Crypto Funds?

Luxembourg has become one of the most attractive jurisdictions in Europe for structuring a crypto fund Luxembourg dedicated to Bitcoin investment. Thanks to its sophisticated financial ecosystem, regulatory clarity, and experience in alternative investment funds, the Country is increasingly chosen by investors looking to structure a Bitcoin fund.

Crypto Fund Luxembourg: The First European Sovereign Wealth Fund to Invest in Bitcoin

A key signal of the institutional acceptance of digital assets came when Luxembourg's sovereign wealth fund, the Fonds Souverain Intergénérationnel du Luxembourg (FSIL), became the first sovereign wealth fund in Europe to invest in Bitcoin through a Bitcoin ETF.

This strategic decision confirmed Luxembourg's openness toward institutional Bitcoin investment and reinforced its reputation as a leading jurisdiction for digital asset funds and crypto investment structures.

As a result, Luxembourg is now frequently considered the ideal location for launching regulated crypto funds in Europe.

Crypto Fund Luxembourg: How to Structure a Bitcoin Fund in Luxembourg

International investors typically structure a Luxembourg crypto fund using established alternative investment vehicles that allow exposure to Bitcoin and other digital assets.

The most common structures include:

RAIF – Reserved Alternative Investment Fund

The RAIF crypto fund Luxembourg structure is one of the most widely used vehicles for digital asset investments. It allows for a relatively fast setup while still benefiting from the supervision of an authorized AIFM.

SIF – Specialised Investment Fund

The Luxembourg SIF crypto fund is designed for sophisticated investors and allows flexible investment strategies, including direct or indirect exposure to Bitcoin.

This structure is particularly popular among family offices and international wealth managers seeking a compliant Luxembourg Bitcoin investment fund.

SICAR – Investment Company in Risk Capital

The SICAR structure can also be used when the strategy focuses on investments in blockchain technology companies or crypto-related ventures, complementing a broader digital asset investment strategy.

Crypto Fund Luxembourg: What is the tax rate for crypto in Luxembourg?

Luxembourg is widely regarded as one of the most attractive jurisdictions in Europe for structuring a crypto fund Luxembourg due to its favorable tax framework for investment funds. While the tax rate for crypto in Luxembourg can vary depending on the structure used, most Luxembourg crypto investment funds, such as RAIF or SIF structures, benefit from significant fiscal advantages. In many cases, these regulated vehicles are exempt from corporate income tax and are subject only to a minimal subscription tax, making them highly efficient for Bitcoin fund Luxembourg strategies and institutional crypto investments.

Arnone&Sicomo: Legal Assistance for Crypto Fund Structuring in Luxembourg

Establishing a crypto fund Luxembourg requires careful legal planning, particularly with respect to regulatory compliance, fund governance, and investor protection.

Arnone & Sicomo, an Italian law firm with international expertise and operations connected to Luxembourg, assists investors, family offices, and asset managers in structuring Luxembourg crypto investment funds and Bitcoin fund Luxembourg vehicles.

The Firm provides strategic legal advice on:

structuring Luxembourg crypto investment funds

regulatory compliance for digital asset investments

cross-border investment structures for Bitcoin funds

legal due diligence for institutional crypto investments

Investors searching for a lawyer for crypto fund Luxembourg can rely on tailored legal support designed to create compliant, efficient, and internationally recognized Bitcoin investment structures in Luxembourg. Do you need assistance. Contact us to request a consultation with one of our Luxembourg lawyers and crypto investment fund experts to receive legal advice on structuring a crypto fund in Luxembourg and Bitcoin investment strategies.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.