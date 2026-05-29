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29 May 2026

Podcast Series Episode 17: Blockchain Vol.VI - Tokenization And Legal Taxonomy (MiCA Discussion)

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On the sixth episode of our blockchain series, Counsel Dr. Anastasia Mallerou and Associate Sotiris Kolelis discuss MiCA, the EU Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation which establishes a comprehensive and harmonized framework governing both the issuance of crypto-assets and the provision of related services.
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On the sixth episode of our blockchain series, Counsel Dr. Anastasia Mallerou and Associate Sotiris Kolelis discuss MiCA, the EU Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation which establishes a comprehensive and harmonized framework governing both the issuance of crypto-assets and the provision of related services.

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Anastasia Mallerou
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Sotiris Kolelis
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