Podcast Series Episode 17: Blockchain Vol.VI - Tokenization And Legal Taxonomy (MiCA Discussion)

On the sixth episode of our blockchain series, Counsel Dr. Anastasia Mallerou and Associate Sotiris Kolelis discuss MiCA, the EU Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation which establishes a comprehensive and harmonized framework governing both the issuance of crypto-assets and the provision of related services.

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On the sixth episode of our blockchain series, Counsel Dr. Anastasia Mallerou and Associate Sotiris Kolelis discuss MiCA, the EU Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation which establishes a comprehensive and harmonized framework governing both the issuance of crypto-assets and the provision of related services.

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