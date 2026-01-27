Podcast Series Episode 12: Blockchain Vol.III - Smart Contracts
On the third episode of our blockchain series, Counsel Dr. Anastasia Mallerou and Associate Sotiris Kolelis discuss one of the most transformative elements of blockchain technology, smart contracts.
