ARTICLE
15 April 2026

Podcast Series Episode 15: Corporate AI Use, A Competitive Advantage Or An Unmanaged Liability?

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Bernitsas Law

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Bernitsas Law is a market leader in the provision of commercial law services in Greece and one of the largest firms in the country. We count industry frontrunners, listed and private companies, supranational, global and national entities and corporations, and small and medium sized enterprises from all the major industry sectors among our clients.

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In this episode Counsel Efstathia Kada and Associate Sotiris Kolelis discuss corporate Artificial Intelligence (AI) use.
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Efstathia Kada and Sotiris Kolelis
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In this episode Counsel Efstathia Kada and Associate Sotiris Kolelis discuss corporate Artificial Intelligence (AI) use. They explore its pros and cons from both a business and a liability perspective and discuss whether the use of Artificial Intelligence by corporates and businesses constitutes a competitive advantage or an unmanaged liability.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Efstathia Kada
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Sotiris Kolelis
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