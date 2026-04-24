The Maples Irish Employment Law Podcast – Legal Update For Employers In Ireland – AI Regulation Of Workforce Practices

In this episode, Partner and head of our Employment team, Karen Killalea, and Partner and head of our Data, Commercial & Technology team, Claire Morrissey, discuss the use of AI systems in the workplace and the impact of the EU AI Act on Irish based employers as well as providing some practical tips for employers in terms of preparation for AI Act implementation.

The Maples Group is a leading service provider offering clients a comprehensive range of legal services on the laws of the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Ireland, Jersey and Luxembourg, and is an independent provider of fiduciary, fund services, regulatory and compliance, and entity formation and management services.

In this episode, Partner and head of our Employment team, Karen Killalea, and Partner and head of our Data, Commercial & Technology team, Claire Morrissey, discuss the use of AI systems in the workplace and the impact of the EU AI Act on Irish based employers as well as providing some practical tips for employers in terms of preparation for AI Act implementation.

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