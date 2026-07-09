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9 July 2026

Technology Report 2026 - Cybersecurity: The Biggest Business Risk

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William Fry

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William Fry is a leading corporate law firm in Ireland, with over 350 legal and tax professionals and more than 500 staff. The firm's client-focused service combines technical excellence with commercial awareness and a practical, constructive approach to business issues. The firm advices leading domestic and international corporations, financial institutions and government organisations. It regularly acts on complex, multi-jurisdictional transactions and commercial disputes.
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Cybersecurity has emerged as the most critical technology risk facing Irish businesses, yet a significant confidence gap exists in their ability to counter AI-driven threats.
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We are delighted to share the third edition of the William Fry Technology Report.

Cybersecurity remains the most significant perceived technology risk for Irish businesses, yet only 17% feel very or extremely confident that their cybersecurity posture is keeping pace with AI-driven threats. That gap is material: NIS 2 imposes enforceable cyber resilience obligations across a substantially expanded set of entities and their supply chains, with personal liability exposure for senior management, while DORA places parallel operational resilience obligations on financial services firms. Cybersecurity has ceased to be a discretionary technology investment.

Rachel Hayes, Partner in our Technology department, examines the current threat landscape and the regulatory framework Irish organisations must now navigate.

Explore ‘Cybersecurity: The Biggest Business Risk ‘below, or read our full report here.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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