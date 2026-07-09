Technology Report 2026 - Cybersecurity: The Biggest Business Risk

We are delighted to share the third edition of the William Fry Technology Report.

Cybersecurity remains the most significant perceived technology risk for Irish businesses, yet only 17% feel very or extremely confident that their cybersecurity posture is keeping pace with AI-driven threats. That gap is material: NIS 2 imposes enforceable cyber resilience obligations across a substantially expanded set of entities and their supply chains, with personal liability exposure for senior management, while DORA places parallel operational resilience obligations on financial services firms. Cybersecurity has ceased to be a discretionary technology investment.

Rachel Hayes, Partner in our Technology department, examines the current threat landscape and the regulatory framework Irish organisations must now navigate.

Explore ‘Cybersecurity: The Biggest Business Risk ‘below, or read our full report here.