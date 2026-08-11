Podcast: Inside The AI Act: Barry Scannell And John O’Connor On The Transparency Obligations

As the EU AI Act's Article 50 transparency obligations approach their 2 August 2026 enforcement date, organizations face critical requirements to disclose AI interactions, label deepfakes, and mark synthetic content. This session examines the practical implications of these transparency mandates, drawing on the European Commission's recently published Guidelines and Code of Practice to help stakeholders prepare for compliance.

William Fry is a leading corporate law firm in Ireland, with over 350 legal and tax professionals and more than 500 staff. The firm's client-focused service combines technical excellence with commercial awareness and a practical, constructive approach to business issues. The firm advices leading domestic and international corporations, financial institutions and government organisations. It regularly acts on complex, multi-jurisdictional transactions and commercial disputes.

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Technology Partner Dr. Barry Scannell is joined by colleague John O’Connor for the latest instalment of the William Fry Lunchtime AI Series, an exclusive, invite-only monthly call for AI enthusiasts.

The session lands just three days before 2 August 2026, when the AI Act’s Article 50 transparency obligations come into force, requiring providers and deployers to disclose AI interactions, label deepfakes and AI-generated content, and mark synthetic content in machine-readable form. Barry and John will unpack what this means in practice, drawing on the Commission’s Guidelines and Code of Practice published on 20 July, and take stock of the AI Act’s journey so far.

A great opportunity to stay ahead on AI and build your network in this community of practice.

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