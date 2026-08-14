Horizon Scanner: Energy Planning Infrastructure And Construction August 2026 - Digital Infrastructure

EU

GIGAFACTORIES INITIATIVE

The EU launched a call for tenders to establish up to 7 AI Gigafactories across Europe, with more than €30 billion of expected public and private investment to boost computing capacity, support AI innovation and strengthen the EU's position as a global AI leader.

CYBER RESILIENCE ACT IMPLEMENTATION GUIDANCE FOR BUSINESS

The European Commission issued new guidance on the Cyber Resilience Act to help businesses understand and comply with forthcoming cybersecurity requirements for digital products, providing clarification on scope, reporting obligations and key compliance concepts ahead of upcoming implementation deadlines.

EU

Regulation of Artificial Intelligence Act 2026

The Regulation of Artificial Intelligence Act 2026 (Regulation of AI Act), which gives effect to the EU AI Act (Regulation (EU) 2024/1689) in Ireland, commenced on 31 July 2026. It establishes a national institutional and enforcement framework for artificial intelligence, to include the creation of the AI Office as the national authority responsible for coordinating the implementation of the EU AI Act. The Regulation of AI Act builds on and formalises the distributed, sector-based enforcement model whereby designated market surveillance authorities have powers to supervise, inspect, monitor and enforce compliance related to AI systems in the EU.

Regulation (EU) 2026/1744 (EU Digital Omnibus on AI)

The Digital Omnibus on AI entered into force on 27 July 2026. It aims to simplify the implementation of harmonised rules on artificial intelligence and amends the EU AI Act, as well as the EU Aviation Safety Regulation and EU Machinery Regulation. Key changes include a deferral of the implementation dates for the rules governing high-risk AI systems, clarification of the meaning of “safety component”, addition of new prohibited AI practices regarding the generation of non-consensual sexual and intimate content or child sexual abuse material, and measures to address the interplay of AI rules with sectoral legislation.

ComReg

EXPERT OPINIONS PUBLISHED ON THE SPECTRUM PROPOSALS IN THE DIGITAL NETWORKS ACT

Comreg welcomed the recently published expert opinions of the Body of European Regulators for Electronic Communications and the Radio Spectrum Policy Group raising concerns on the radio spectrum aspects of the Digital Networks Act proposal. ComReg has backed concerns from European spectrum regulators that the Digital Networks Act’s spectrum proposals would transfer too much decision-making power from national regulators to the European Commission, despite the current spectrum framework being viewed as largely successful.

COMREG’S MARKET REVIEW OF THE WHOLESALE DEDICATED CAPACITY MARKET

ComReg concluded its review of the Wholesale Dedicated Capacity market, which covers leased-line services used by businesses and other operators requiring dedicated, high-quality connectivity. Following its market analysis, ComReg found that eir continues to hold Significant Market Power in certain less competitive areas and will therefore remain subject to sector-specific regulatory obligations. However, ComReg also determined that competition has developed sufficiently in other parts of the market to justify deregulation, reflecting a more differentiated regulatory approach based on competitive conditions. ComReg also published the non-confidential responses received during its consultation on the market review.