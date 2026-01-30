Cybersecurity Laws And Regulations EU Cybersecurity Regulatory Landscape: A Deep Dive Into The NIS2 Directive 2026

1. Executive Summary

The Network and Information Systems Directive 2022/255 (NIS2)1 introduces tougher cybersecurity requirements across a broad range of industries as European countries transpose the NIS2, and from 18 October 2024, it gradually started replacing the "original" Network and Information Systems Directive 2016/1148 (NIS1).2

NIS2 greatly expanded the scope of the NIS1 and applies to a wide range of entities operating across various sectors and industries (including digital infrastructure, manufacturing, health, ICT service management, research, transport, and other highly critical and critical sectors). NIS2 distinguishes between so-called "essential and important entities", imposing different levels of cybersecurity obligations related to their networks and information systems.

This chapter provides a quick overview of the broader EU cybersecurity regulatory landscape and its complexities, before it dives deeper into specific details of the challenging NIS2 implementation. It summarises the Directive's scope and key obligations before analysing key practical issues that businesses need to watch out for when assessing whether NIS2 applies to them. It also helps companies consider their legal obligations (such as requirements to flow down cybersecurity risk-management measures throughout their supply chain, registration with regulatory authorities, auditing and cybersecurity assessments) and navigate the complexities of local laws transposing NIS2.

Lastly, the chapter highlights one of the most important novelties of NIS2 when compared to NIS1, when it comes to liability – the imposition of personal liability on individuals within the management bodies of NIS2-covered entities.

2. Overview of the EU Cybersecurity Regulatory Landscape

The EU's cybersecurity regulatory landscape is complex, with obligations under applicable legislation often overlapping at least to a certain extent. Some laws apply cybersecurity obligations horizontally (e.g., to products with digital elements), while others regulate specific business sectors (e.g., medical devices) and cybersecurity obligations form only part of the law.

A key distinction is between regulations and directives. Regulations are directly applicable in all 27 EU Member States, providing directly applicable rules, which are typically applied more uniformly. Directives establish binding objectives that EU Member States must implement through national legislation by a specific transposition deadline. National implementation can therefore result in variations in how compliance obligations are interpreted in each EU Member State.

The table below focuses on the key EU legislative acts that exclusively focus on cybersecurity. Although the NIS2 is one of such laws, it will be analysed in detail in the following section.

Legislation What businesses it applies to Key focus Application Digital Operational Resilience Act – Regulation 2022/2553 Financial sector (including credit and payment institutions, investment firms, trading venues, etc.) and critical ICT third-party service providers. ICT/cyber risk-management framework, incident reporting, resilience testing and oversight framework. Fully applicable from 17 January 2025. Cyber Resilience Act – Regulation 2024/28474 Manufacturers, importers and distributors of products with digital elements made available in the EU market (e.g., connected devices, software). Cybersecurity in product design, product-lifecycle risk assessments and documentation. Detection, management and disclosure of vulnerabilities, and incident notifications. Fully applicable from 11 December 2027. Critical Entities Resilience Directive 2022/2557 (CER)5 Operators of essential services (e.g., in the energy, transport, health, and drinking water sectors) as identified by each Member State. Identification and notification of critical entities, risk assessments by critical entities for natural and man-made risks, resilience measures of critical entities, assessment of supply chain risks, and incident notification. National transposition deadline – 17 October 2024. Cyber Solidarity Act – Regulation 2025/386 Entities operating in sectors of high criticality, entities operating in other critical sectors (sectors identified in the NIS2), and trusted managed security service providers. EU Cyber Alert System, access to EU Emergency Mechanism and Cybersecurity Reserve, testing, exercises, and incident sharing with national and EU authorities. Fully applicable from 4 February 2025.

In addition, other key EU laws include cybersecurity provisions but primarily target other areas such as data protection, electronic communications or sectoral rules, such as medical devices, or payment services:

The General Data Protection Regulation 2016/679 (GDPR) 7 primarily governs the processing of personal data but also imposes strong cybersecurity obligations. Organisations must implement appropriate technical and organisational measures to ensure integrity and confidentiality of personal data, report personal data breaches to authorities and communicate them to data subjects, depending on the level of risk they pose to them.

primarily governs the processing of personal data but also imposes strong cybersecurity obligations. Organisations must implement appropriate technical and organisational measures to ensure integrity and confidentiality of personal data, report personal data breaches to authorities and communicate them to data subjects, depending on the level of risk they pose to them. The privacy Directive 2002/58 8 and European Electronic Communications Code – Directive 2018/1972 9 primarily regulate digital privacy and electronic communications but also include distinct cybersecurity requirements. Providers must implement appropriate security measures, ensure confidentiality of electronic communications, manage risks including emerging threats, inform users of security risks, report incidents, and maintain governance structures to oversee cybersecurity strategy and compliance.

and European Electronic Communications Code – Directive 2018/1972 primarily regulate digital privacy and electronic communications but also include distinct cybersecurity requirements. Providers must implement appropriate security measures, ensure confidentiality of electronic communications, manage risks including emerging threats, inform users of security risks, report incidents, and maintain governance structures to oversee cybersecurity strategy and compliance. The Medical Device Regulation 2017/745 10 and In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Devices Regulation 2017/746 11 require medical device manufacturers to ensure safety, performance, and protection against cyber threats throughout the entire product lifecycle, including design, development, deployment, post-market monitoring and serious incident-reporting obligations.

and In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Devices Regulation 2017/746 require medical device manufacturers to ensure safety, performance, and protection against cyber threats throughout the entire product lifecycle, including design, development, deployment, post-market monitoring and serious incident-reporting obligations. The Payment Services Directive 2 2015/236612 regulates payment services while integrating cybersecurity requirements, mandating strong customer authentication with at least two independent factors, secure and encrypted communications, and regulated API access for third-party payment providers to ensure data is accessed only through protected interfaces.

3. NIS2 Basics

NIS2 at a glance

NIS2 introduces tougher cybersecurity requirements across a broad range of industries as EU Member States transpose the NIS2, and from 18 October 2024, it gradually started replacing the original NIS1. The Directive allows all 30 European Economic Area (EEA) countries to introduce stricter local cybersecurity requirements (i.e., NIS2 only establishes the minimum level of harmonisation required). It is therefore essential for companies to be aware of national specificities and make informed strategic decisions on how and when to implement them.

Scope

NIS2 applies to a wide range of entities operating across various sectors and industries. NIS2 distinguishes between the essential and important entities it covers. NIS2 regulates cybersecurity obligations related to networks and information systems of these entities to the extent they meet the size thresholds for medium or large enterprises and provide their services or conduct their activities within the EU. In addition, NIS2 applies to certain types of entities regardless of size, such as those designated as critical entities under the CER.

Essential entities are subject to a comprehensive "proactive" supervisory regime (e.g., regular and targeted, as well as ad hoc security audits) and higher administrative fines. Some of these entities were already present under the name of "Operator of Essential Services" in NIS1 and have been expanded to further sectors under NIS2. Essential entities include organisations in the following sectors of high criticality:

Energy.

Transport.

Banking.

Financial market infrastructures.

Health.

Drinking and waste water.

Digital infrastructure (including data centre service providers, providers of public electronic communications networks, cloud computing service providers, etc.).

ICT service management (B2B-managed service/security service providers).

Public administration.

Space.

Important entities are subject to a lighter "reactive" supervisory regime (e.g., subject to only targeted security audits) and lower administrative fines. Important entities include organisations in the following critical sectors:

Postal and courier services.

Waste management.

Manufacture, production and distribution of chemicals.

Production, processing and distribution of food.

Manufacturing (e.g., industrial machinery and equipment, motor vehicles, computer, electronic and optical products, chemicals (including production and distribution)).

Digital providers (including providers of online marketplaces, online search engines, and social networking services platforms).

Research.

Key obligations

The main obligations under NIS2 include registration with local regulatory authorities, implementation of cybersecurity risk-management measures, incident reporting obligations, supply chain security, and adoption of governance measures.

NIS2 specifies a list of minimum cybersecurity risk-management measures, which shall be based on an all-hazards approach. These are:

policies on risk analysis and information system security;

incident handling;

business continuity, such as backup management and disaster recovery, and crisis management;

supply chain security, including security-related aspects concerning the relationships between each entity and its direct suppliers or service providers;

security in network and information systems acquisition, development and maintenance, including vulnerability handling and disclosure;

policies and procedures to assess the effectiveness of cybersecurity risk-management measures;

basic cyber hygiene practices and cybersecurity training;

policies and procedures regarding the use of cryptography and, where appropriate, encryption;

human resources security, access-control policies and asset management; and

the use of multi-factor authentication or continuous authentication solutions, secured voice, video and text communications, and secured emergency communication systems within the entity, where appropriate.

To further clarify these, the European Commission adopted an Implementing Regulation 2024/2690 (IR),13 laying down the technical and the methodological requirements with regard to DNS service providers, top-level domain (TLD) name registries, cloud computing service providers, data centre service providers, content delivery network providers, managed service providers, managed security service providers, providers of online market places, of online search engines and of social networking services platforms, and trust service providers. The IR is accompanied by the Technical Implementation Guidance14 published by the EU Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA), which further clarifies how companies should implement the above minimum cybersecurity risk-management measures and provides examples of how they may evidence these. Beyond the aforementioned types of entities, this Guidance may provide indications on the technical and methodological requirements of the cybersecurity risk-management measures of the NIS2, which may be considered useful by other public or private bodies for improving their cybersecurity.

Indirect impact on companies not directly subject to NIS2

Even if companies are not directly regulated under NIS2, they may be indirectly impacted through business relationships with entities that are. This includes various cybersecurity program obligations the NIS2-covered entities will be required to flow down to their suppliers as part of their supply chain security obligations.

4. What Are the Main Challenges in Terms of Governance?

Correctly understanding the scope of NIS2

One of the first challenges of the NIS2 lies in its material scope of application, which is framed through broad and sometimes ambiguous definitions. Even with the guidance adopted,15 it often remains challenging to determine precisely which entities are covered. One illustrative case is the definition of "cloud computing services" as a "digital service that enables on-demand administration and broad remote access to a scalable and elastic pool of shareable computing resources, including where such resources are distributed across several location[s]"(NIS2, Art. 6(30)). In practice, the question arises whether any product that relies on cloud infrastructure falls under this definition – for instance, a Software-as-a-Service project-management tool hosted on AWS or an e-commerce platform using third-party cloud hosting – or whether the Directive should apply only to entities that provide cloud services as such. As a general rule, the European Commission follows a rather expansive approach regarding scope of applications (e.g., the GDPR), which could bring within scope products and services that arguably do not seem directly relevant to the objectives of NIS2.

Identifying your regulator(s)

Material scope of application is all the more important for NIS2 entities as it determines which regulators will oversee their activities.

As a general principle, entities falling within the scope of the NIS2 are deemed to fall under the jurisdiction of the Member State in which they are established.

For specific categories of digital services – such as DNS service providers, TLD name registries, domain name registration service providers, cloud computing service providers, data centre service providers, content delivery network providers, managed service providers, managed security service providers, as well as providers of online marketplaces, online search engines, or social networking service platforms – jurisdiction will follow the one-stop-shop mechanism already familiar under the GDPR. This means they will fall under the jurisdiction of the Member State where they have their main establishment. The main establishment is defined as the place where decisions on cybersecurity risk-management measures are predominantly taken, or, if this cannot be determined, where cybersecurity operations are carried out, or, failing that, the establishment with the highest number of employees within the EU (NIS2, Art. 26(2)).

For providers of public electronic communications networks or publicly available electronic communications services, jurisdiction will be determined by the Member State in which they provide their services. In practice, this requires such stakeholders to register in each Member State where they operate.

Grasping the key NIS2 definitions in practice

The NIS2 introduces the obligation for essential and important entities to notify the competent authorities of any "significant incident" they may suffer.

For this purpose, the Directive refers to the general notion of "incident" defined as "any event compromising the availability, authenticity, integrity or confidentiality of stored, transmitted or processed data, or of the related services offered by, or accessible via, network and information systems" (NIS2, Art. 6(6)).

That said, under the NIS2 an incident becomes "significant" when it:

has caused or is capable of causing severe operational disruption of the services or financial loss for the entity concerned; or

has affected or is capable of affecting other natural or legal persons by causing considerable material or non-material damage (NIS2, Art. 23(3)).

While this definition may appear straightforward at first, in practice it raises substantial challenges for companies seeking to determine whether a given event triggers the mandatory notification regime.

Recognising this difficulty, the IR provides greater detail by enumerating the criteria to be considered when assessing the significance of an incident for certain types of NIS2 entities, including cloud computing service providers and data centre service providers. In this context, a company falling within the scope of NIS2 shall analyse the six following criteria:

Financial loss : the incident leads to (or could lead to) direct financial loss exceeding EUR 500,000 or 5% of the entity's annual turnover, whichever is lower.

: the incident leads to (or could lead to) direct financial loss exceeding EUR 500,000 or 5% of the entity's annual turnover, whichever is lower. Trade secrets : the incident results in (or could result in) the exfiltration of trade secrets as defined in Directive (EU) 2016/943.

: the incident results in (or could result in) the exfiltration of trade secrets as defined in Directive (EU) 2016/943. Death : the incident causes (or could cause) the death of a natural person.

: the incident causes (or could cause) the death of a natural person. Health impact : the incident causes (or could cause) serious harm to a person's health.

: the incident causes (or could cause) serious harm to a person's health. Malicious access : there has been a successful, suspectedly malicious and unauthorised access to network and information systems capable of causing severe operational disruption.

: there has been a successful, suspectedly malicious and unauthorised access to network and information systems capable of causing severe operational disruption. Recurring incidents: the incidents have occurred at least twice within six months, have the same apparent root cause and can lead to direct financial loss (subject to the aforementioned conditions regarding financial loss).

In addition to these criteria, the IR also introduces sector-specific criteria. For example, with regard to data centre service providers, an incident shall be considered significant where a data centre service of a data centre operated by the provider is completely unavailable or the availability of a data centre service of a data centre operated by the provider is limited for a duration of more than one hour.

Despite the criteria above, the regulatory thresholds may remain unclear for some companies, which may then struggle to implement them properly. Companies may consider establishing their own internal procedures, which may involve the creation of playbooks or decision trees integrated into their existing compliance dashboards, to help determine, on a case-by-case basis, whether a given incident qualifies as "significant".

Beyond documentation, the effectiveness of these frameworks depends heavily on training relevant operational and compliance teams for them to be able to identify potential "significant incidents" swiftly and escalate them in line with both regulatory and business expectations.

Structuring contractual governance

The NIS2 and IR require essential and important entities covered by NIS2 to put in place measures ensuring supply chain security, including mandatory supply chain contractual terms to be concluded with their direct suppliers.

This obligation is further interpreted by non-binding ENISA Technical Implementation Guidance, which contains a number of recommended terms, which are not laid down in the IR. Further to that, companies may also consider additional contractual terms that, while not strictly mandatory, could be beneficial in supporting their compliance with specific obligations under NIS2/IR.

The terms include detailed obligations regarding cybersecurity risk-management measures, localisation restrictions, training and personnel, reporting, audit and other key supply chain security requirements.

Organisations that are subject to NIS2 will need to consider the best format to deploy such terms in their everyday supplier contracting practices, be it as an integral part of their master services agreements or as standalone addendums.

Navigating through the maze of local implementation laws

Because NIS2 is a directive, it does not apply directly in the Member States as a regulation would. Instead, each Member State must transpose its requirements into national law and may maintain or introduce stricter cybersecurity requirements since NIS2 follows a minimum harmonisation approach. The deadline for transposition was 17 October 2024; yet, at the time of writing, only a little over a half of EU Member States have done so.

For companies operating across the EU, this creates a complex compliance landscape as rather than relying on one uniform regime, they must monitor the evolution of 27 national legal frameworks (and the implementation in the three EEA countries). In practice, businesses often need to maintain a dedicated Transposition Tracker to follow the status of legislative developments in each country,16 and in some instances also to analyse related secondary legislation (such as decrees or regulatory guidelines) that may further specify or expand the obligations.

The absence of full harmonisation makes international coordination essential, both internally among compliance and legal teams and externally with local counsel, to ensure timely and consistent adherence to each national implementation of NIS2.

Choosing the right approach to registrations

NIS2 also requires essential and important entities, as well as entities providing domain name registration services, to register with their competent authorities (NIS2, Art. 3(3), (4)).

While the Directive sets out the principle of mandatory registration, its effective implementation is once again left to national legislation, which has created a patchwork of rules and procedures across the EU.

For companies active in several EU jurisdictions, navigating these divergent requirements can be particularly challenging. It is therefore strongly recommended to maintain a Registration Tracker, identifying not only the relevant registration deadlines in each Member State, but also the specific modalities for doing so. In some jurisdictions, registration may be completed online through a centralised portal, whereas in others it may require direct communication with sectoral regulators (e.g., by email). Moreover, certain Member States impose additional procedural hurdles. For instance, local practice may require the appointment of local counsel to carry out the registration process, supported by a power of attorney, which must comply with both substantive and formal rules of the local law. This may entail, for instance, notarisation requirements or, for some countries, the addition of an apostille to validate the representation of a foreign company.

Beyond these procedural divergences, another source of complexity lies in the scope of information requested at the registration stage. NIS2 provides that registration should include the following information:

the name of the entity;

the relevant sector, subsector and type of entity;

the address of the entity's main establishment and any other legal establishments in the EU, or, where the entity is not established in the EU, the address of its designated representative;

up-to-date contact details, including email addresses and telephone numbers of the entity and, where applicable, of its representative;

the Member States in which the entity provides services; and

the entity's IP (Internet Protocol) ranges.

However, some national transposition laws appear to go beyond the wording of the Directive. Some Member States, for example, require entities to submit detailed information on their supply chains, including the identification of all suppliers engaged in providing network and information system services. For large market participants with complex vendor ecosystems, the preparation of such disclosures may represent a disproportionate administrative burden and, in some cases, raises questions of confidentiality and competitiveness.

Against this backdrop, multinational entities must approach registration not as a single legal formality, but as a strategic compliance exercise. This requires coordination across legal, compliance, and operational teams, the establishment of clear internal processes for preparing and validating documentation, and ongoing dialogue with local counsel to anticipate jurisdiction-specific requirements. The risk of divergence is inherent in the directive-based model of NIS2. Therefore, only those organisations that proactively track national developments, standardise internal procedures, and anticipate disproportionate demands will be in a position to achieve consistent and efficient compliance across the EU.

Management liability

The NIS2 imposes personal liability on individuals within the management bodies of NIS2-covered entities. The national laws transposing NIS2 (which have been finalised at the time of writing) include specific provisions confirming that individuals may have personal liability for violations of NIS2.

Importantly, personal liability extends beyond the board of directors and may apply to any individual acting as a legal representative with the authority to represent the company, to make decisions on its behalf, or exercise control over it. Depending on the local implementation, this may also include members of senior management.

Some local laws enable/require imposition of administrative fines, which may in some cases include amounts similar to fines applicable to the covered entities themselves. Liability under already applicable civil and criminal laws also remains applicable to management bodies, subject to applicable standard of care.

Regulators agencies are also able to temporarily bar individuals responsible for discharging managerial responsibilities from exercising their function until the covered entity they represent remedies the deficiencies.

Auditing/cybersecurity assessments

Under the NIS2, competent authorities may conduct regular or targeted security audits to check the entities' compliance with the NIS2, request an independent auditor to do so or request the entity to provide certain information to be able to assess compliance with cybersecurity risk-management measures.

In practice, these audit obligations vary by country. For example, Latvia requires the submission of a mandatory self-assessment report, whereas Hungary mandates an external audit conducted by a regulator-registered auditor.

Enforcement

For essential entities, administrative fines of a maximum of at least EUR 10 million or of a maximum of at least 2% of the total worldwide annual turnover in the preceding financial year of the undertaking to which the essential entity belongs, whichever is higher, apply.

For important entities, administrative fines of a maximum of at least EUR 7 million or of a maximum of at least 1.4% of the total worldwide annual turnover in the preceding financial year of the undertaking to which the essential entity belongs, whichever is higher, apply.

Footnotes

ENISA Technical Implementation Guidance and the IR.