Legal News - February 26

March 2026 edition of Legal News.
- Ireland Publishes New National Digital and AI Strategy: Key Takeaways for Business The Irish Government published "Digital Ireland: Connecting our People, Securing our Future." The updated National Digital and AI Strategy, setting out 20 high-level objectives supported by 90 specific deliverables across seven policy areas: public services, enterprise, digital and AI infrastructure, cyber security, digital regulation, online safety, and skills and talent.
- Ireland's Policy Pivot on Data Centre Delivery The Irish Government's Large Energy User Action Plan (LEAP) represents a step change in Ireland's approach to data centre delivery, with an ambitious plan-led approach for future development of these unique LEUs. A core tenet is that connections will be allocated to data centres that co-locate alongside renewable energy supplies.
- Decisions on Ireland's Exercise of National Discretions under CRD VI The Irish Department of Finance published its decisions following consideration of submissions received on Ireland's transposition of seven specific national discretions under the Capital Requirements Directive (CRD VI). CRD VI has a transposition date of 10 January 2026. Here is a summary of the consultation questions and decisions.
- Supreme Court Dismisses Coolglass Windfarm Appeal The Supreme Court upheld the High Court's decision to quash the refusal by An Coimisiún Pleanála, but for narrower reasons than those on which the High Court based its conclusion. The decision confirms that climate obligations now impose real, enforceable requirements on public bodies, beyond mere procedural obligations.
- Navigating the Updated Code of Practice on Access to Part-Time Working The Code of Practice on Access to Part-Time Working 2026 replaces the 2006 Code, providing updated guidance on requirements of the Protection of Employees (Part-Time Work) Act 2001. The Code reflects an up-to-date focus on flexible working arrangements in inclusive and modern workplaces. The Act prohibits less favourable treatment of part-time employees.
- MiCAR/PSD2 Interplay: EBA opinion on the no action
transition period end
The European Banking Authority published an opinion on actions for national competent authorities to take at the end of the transition period on 2 March 2026 regarding the interplay between the second payment Services Directive and the Markets in Crypto Assets Regulation.
William Fry Spotlight
- William Fry Hosts Landmark Energy & Infrastructure
Summit in Dublin
Over 200 senior leaders gathered to discuss Ireland's future energy needs, infrastructure acceleration, and global competitiveness. Click here...
- William Fry Advises Circit Ltd on Series B Funding to
Accelerate Global Growth
William Fry advised fintech leader Circit Limited on its Series B funding round, supporting the company's continued expansion of its integrated audit evidence platform. Click here...
- William Fry Launches M&A Review 2025 at
Insights‑Driven Strategies Event in Dublin
William Fry gathered industry leaders for a dynamic discussion on M&A trends, challenges, and opportunities in 2026, alongside the launch of our M&A Review 2025. Click here...
