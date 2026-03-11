Legal News - February 26

March 2026 edition of Legal News.

Welcome to our monthly update, featuring a curated selection of articles published over the past month.

In-Shorts

William Fry Spotlight

William Fry Hosts Landmark Energy & Infrastructure Summit in Dublin

Over 200 senior leaders gathered to discuss Ireland's future energy needs, infrastructure acceleration, and global competitiveness. Click here...

William Fry advised fintech leader Circit Limited on its Series B funding round, supporting the company's continued expansion of its integrated audit evidence platform. Click here...

William Fry gathered industry leaders for a dynamic discussion on M&A trends, challenges, and opportunities in 2026, alongside the launch of our M&A Review 2025. Click here...

