Navigating Quantum Technology's Evolution In The EU

It's clear now that technological advancement occurs at a very fast pace, fundamentally reshaping our daily lives. We are currently experiencing the progress that has emerged from Artificial Intelligence (AI) and AI systems.

Nevertheless, it won't be long before we see the emergence of quantum technology alongside all the advancements in other technologies (Internet of Things, Blockchain, AI, Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and others).

Quantum technology constitutes a revolutionary domain based on quantum mechanics, the fundamental theory in physics that explains how matter and energy behave at the level of atoms, generating unprecedented legal challenges.

Quantum computing utilizes these quantum mechanical principles to handle information through methods that enable quantum computers to perform computations significantly faster than conventional computers, with the potential to resolve complex problems that are practically impossible for traditional computing systems.

Quantum computing constitutes the most prominent application, utilizing quantum bits or "qubits" that can exist in superposition states, enabling parallel processing of various computational pathways simultaneously. Additionally, quantum computers have the ability to perform calculations radically faster than conventional computers for specific problem types, including cryptographic analysis, optimization challenges, and complex system simulations.

This technology's applications in cryptography create both opportunities for enhanced security through quantum key distribution and challenges through the potential to break existing encryption methods.

Quantum technologies represent an emerging field that will fundamentally revolutionize the methods we use to solve complex challenges across multiple critical sectors, including computing, cybersecurity, health, energy, logistics, finance, mobility and climate forecasting.

The regulatory environment surrounding this technology is continuously developing with ongoing efforts to establish comprehensive frameworks. Traditional legal frameworks designed for classical computing paradigms prove inadequate for addressing quantum-specific risks, security implications, and commercial applications.

The European Union has established a comprehensive policy framework that acknowledges the strategic importance of quantum technologies through the implementation of multiple initiatives and legal instruments designed to support technological development.

The Quantum Technologies Flagship launched in 2018 represents one of the most significant coordinated efforts to advance quantum research and development, providing substantial funding and coordination mechanisms for European quantum technology advancement.

The European High Performance Computing Joint Undertaking (EuroHPC JU) created in 2018 complements quantum initiatives by developing the infrastructure necessary to integrate quantum acceleration capabilities with classical supercomputing systems. As part of this initiative the Commission is now planning to build state-of-the-art pilot quantum computers.

In June 2019, all 27 EU member states signed the European Quantum Communication Infrastructure (EuroQCI) declaration to work towards the development of a quantum communication infrastructure covering the entire European Union.

The European Chips Act which entered into force on 21 September 2023, aims to address semiconductor shortages and strengthen Europe's technological leadership and includes among others measures for creating engineering capacities for accelerating the innovative development of cutting-edge quantum chips and associated semiconductor technologies.

Furthermore, the EU declaration on 5 December 2023 from the Spanish Presidency of the Council of the EU demonstrates continued commitment, with EU Member States signing to indicate that they recognise the strategic importance of quantum technologies for the scientific and industrial competitiveness of the EU.

More recently, the European Commission adopted a Quantum Strategy in July 2025 with the objective of securing the EU technological leadership and establishing Europe as a global leader in quantum by 2030. The strategy focuses on research and innovation, quantum infrastructures, strengthening the EU Quantum Ecosystem, space and dual-use quantum technologies and quantum skills.

Beyond the strategic policy initiatives, significant advancements in quantum computing technology could potentially raise important legal questions regarding current data protection legal frameworks and more specifically concerning established data retention policies, data minimization concepts and existing encryption methods.

The patent landscape surrounding quantum technology also presents distinctive challenges that demand sophisticated intellectual property strategies and intellectual property management tailored to the emerging and rapidly evolving nature of quantum innovation.

The actual impact of quantum technology remains largely unseen in our everyday experiences, but the potential offered by quantum technologies is great. While these technologies continue their rapid evolution creating new opportunities, there is a particular need for further regulatory clarity to ensure their beneficial deployment across various sectors.

