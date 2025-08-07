Romance Scams And Cryptocurrencies: How To Protect Yourself In 2025

Romance scams and cryptocurrencies: the modern face of deception.

From dating apps to fake crypto platforms: the new frontier of romance scams. Learn how to spot them and protect yourself legally.

In recent years, romance scams have evolved, adapting to new times and technologies.

While in the past victims were often lured into investing in Forex (the so-called Tinder Forex scam), today the mechanism has shifted to the world of cryptocurrencies.

Yet the script remains the same: it starts with a meeting on a dating app, develops into a seemingly genuine emotional bond, and ends with blind trust in someone never met in person.

Behind these alleged "ideal partners" are often sophisticated criminal organisations, experts in psychological manipulation and in creating fake but convincing investment websites.

How a romance scam works today

From love to deception: the new frontier of romance scams

The emotional trap

It all begins with an attractive and trustworthy-looking profile, often on platforms like Tinder, Bumble, or Facebook Dating.

Users join these platforms for many different reasons.

Those most vulnerable are usually individuals truly looking for love, but no one is entirely safe from the risk of encountering a fake profile designed solely to extract money.

The scammer presents themselves as loving, reliable, and emotionally available.

Communication is intense, daily, and increasingly intimate.

Their goal is to build a strong emotional bond and simulate a virtual relationship that feels real to the victim.

The fake investment

Once trust is gained, the scammer brings up investments: they claim to have made money with cryptocurrencies, offer "safe advice", or even propose investing together to build a future as a couple.

Some profiles are particularly telling: they depict wealthy individuals driving luxury cars, wearing designer accessories, holidaying in exclusive destinations, flaunting a life of success.

Crypto scammers often mention relatives or close friends who possess secret financial insights that they share only with them.

The victim is then directed to what appears to be a legitimate platform, complete with real-time charts, customer support numbers, and sleek interfaces.

In some cases, the platform is actually an app developed and managed by the scammers themselves.

To build trust, scammers are never too pushy. In fact, they may offer to deposit money into the account themselves.

Of course, this money is not real, it simply serves to demonstrate how easy it is to turn small deposits into large profits.

Based on the results shown on the fake platform, which seemingly confirm the validity of their advice, it feels natural to start investing personal funds.

In the worst cases, the illusion of easy profit pushes victims to invest money they cannot afford to lose.

This leads to debt with banks, family members, or friends, followed by a deep sense of devastation once the scam becomes apparent.

The rule "never invest more than you can afford to lose" should always apply, but for inexperienced investors, it is much harder to follow.

An expert would easily spot the scam, and the fraudster would move on.

In the early days or weeks, the platform shows positive results: the money appears to be growing.

But as soon as a withdrawal is attempted, problems arise, and unexpected costs appear.

Fees, customs duties, currency conversion taxes—any excuse is used to demand further payments.

The logic is simple: seeing thousands of euros in your account, you are asked to pay a few hundred to release the funds. The potential profit justifies the payment.

But the money is not real, paying those fictional fees won't unlock anything, and more payments will be requested.

Eventually, access to the platform is blocked, the "profits" vanish, and the supposed romantic partner disappears or offers new excuses to prolong the scam.

How to spot a Crypto romance scam

There are some warning signs to watch for, although they can be hard to see when emotionally involved:

The relationship progresses too quickly

The other person avoids meeting in real life

They propose investing in cryptocurrencies via unknown platforms

They ask for money to "unlock" funds or deal with emergencies

They share dramatic stories to trigger sympathy (illnesses, postponed trips, frozen inheritances, etc.)

Confiding in someone may be the first step to realising you are in such a situation.

Artificial Intelligence and fake identities

In the past, scammers had limitations due to their real identities (often men pretending to be women), avoiding video calls or relying on complicit accomplices and stolen photos—which could be detected through a simple reverse image search.

Today, however, advanced AI tools allow them to create entirely new digital personas.

New faces, voices, and video calls can easily be generated using AI.

Where it was once possible to spot a fake, today it is increasingly difficult to distinguish between what is real and what has been digitally fabricated.

What to do if you've been scammed

Many victims feel guilty or ashamed, but the blame always lies with those who devised the scam, not those who believed in an apparently genuine connection.

Scammers count on victims feeling humiliated once they discover the truth, hoping that shame will stop them from reporting the fraud.

If you suspect or know that you've been scammed, do not hesitate to report it to the authorities.

Acting quickly is crucial to attempt recovery of funds and to break the cycle of fraud.

Collect evidence, trace all payments made, and ask your bank for support.

A lawyer can help reconstruct events and initiate the appropriate actions, the more evidence gathered, the greater the chance of recovering at least part of the money.

Beware of fake lawyers and recovery agencies

After the scam is discovered and reported, fraudsters often strike again, pretending to be lawyers or crypto recovery service providers.

They know who the victim is, how much was stolen, and where it was "invested", they pretend to have recovered the lost funds.

Of course, the "recovery service" comes at a cost.

What we can say with certainty is that lawyers do not proactively contact potential clients. If they recover funds, it is only after receiving a formal mandate.

It does not work the other way around: the funds are not recovered first and then offered back to the victims.

Recovering stolen money requires diligent investigative work.

There is hope when the perpetrators are identified and their accounts frozen to protect victims.

To stand a chance of being recognised as a victim, one must have the courage and strength to report the crime, retrace the scam, and provide all possible information to identify the fraudsters.

This is also crucial for the authorities, especially "given the nature of cryptocurrencies and the involvement of cross-border transactions."

If you suspect you've been the victim of a cryptocurrency-related romance scam, acting quickly is essential.

Contact the international law firm Boccadutri for a confidential and tailored legal consultation.

We will assist you in reconstructing the events, reporting the perpetrators, and assessing the chances of fund recovery.

Our professionals have developed specific expertise in online fraud and collaborate with authorities at both national and international levels.

Romance scams are becoming more sophisticated, but recognising them in time and taking legal action is possible.

We guarantee discretion and honest assessments about the real possibility of recovering your investments.

FAQ – Frequently Asked Questions

What is a romance scam?

A fraud in which the scammer pretends to be romantically interested in order to obtain money or sensitive information from the victim.

Are romance scams involving cryptocurrencies legally actionable?

Yes. They can constitute criminal offences such as aggravated fraud, criminal conspiracy, and money laundering.

Can I get my money back?

In some cases, legal action can be taken to attempt recovery—especially if the funds passed through identifiable accounts.

Should I file a report?

Yes. Reporting is essential to stop the scam and enable investigations.

What does a lawyer do in these cases?

They assist you with the report, reconstruct the scam dynamics, and initiate any necessary legal proceedings—also internationally—to recover the funds.

