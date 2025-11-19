CryptoFX: 2025 Update On Fund Recovery And Deadline For Claims

The CryptoFX claims portal is now open. The deadline is set for 25 January 2026. Find out how to protect yourself and obtain legal assistance for reimbursement.

A new phase has begun in the controlled administration procedure of CryptoFX.

The case of CryptoFX, LLC, a US-based company involved in an alleged fraudulent cryptocurrency investment scheme, has entered a crucial stage.

The receiver appointed by the Texas Court has confirmed that the portal for submitting claims is now open.

All investors who lost money with CryptoFX can finally begin the process of formally registering their reimbursement claim.

The deadline for submitting claims has been set for 25 January 2026 .

This is a very important deadline: anyone who fails to submit their claim by this date risks losing the right to be included in future distributions of recovered funds.

CryptoFX: the (ugly) story

On 19 September 2022, the Securities and Exchange Commission filed an emergency action to stop a fraudulent and unregistered cryptocurrency offering that targeted more than 40,000 investors, predominantly Latin Americans, in the United States and two other countries.

The offering was managed by Mauricio Chavez and Giorgio Benvenuto, through a company founded and controlled by Chavez, CryptoFX, LLC.

Despite having no experience, reputation in the field, or training in investment or cryptocurrencies, Chavez even held paid courses allegedly aimed at educating the Latin community.

However, these seminars, held since 2020, "were simply channels to solicit investors to hand over their money to CryptoFX," with the company using a referral system to recruit new investors.

Once the money was obtained, instead of using it for CryptoFX's stated purpose, generating profits from cryptocurrency trading through risk-free and guaranteed investments, Chavez used over 90% of the funds to pay fake returns to investors and support a lavish lifestyle.

His partner, Benvenuto, is accused of having recruited a major investor into the scheme and diverting the funds to himself and to CBT Group, LLC, a company he co-owned with Chavez.

CryptoFX's activities were frozen at the end of 2022 by the securities regulator, which determined that its founder, Mauricio Chavez, had in fact created and managed a Ponzi scheme, diverting client funds together with his partner, Giorgio Benvenuto.

Both were indicted.

2024: a new phase of the investigation

Following the initial investigations, a pyramid scheme was uncovered that was far larger than previously suspected.

In March 2024, the Securities and Exchange Commission charged 17 individuals for their role in the $300 million Ponzi scheme involving CryptoFX LLC.

From May 2020 to October 2022, the defendants acted as leaders of the CryptoFX network and solicited investors by various means, promising that CryptoFX's cryptocurrency and forex trading would generate returns ranging from 15% to 100%.

The defendants allegedly used investor funds to pay supposed returns to other investors, to pay themselves and others commissions and bonuses, and to finance their own lifestyles.

"In the end, the only thing CryptoFX guaranteed was a trail of thousands upon thousands of victims across 10 states and two foreign countries," said Gurbir Grewal, head of the SEC.

What the opening of the portal means for investors

The opening of the portal marks the transition from a purely investigative phase to an operational phase of the recovery process.

However, the situation remains in flux: a formal, definitive system for handling claims will be established in due course.

The entire operation is now under judicial control and is moving toward defining the criteria for the distribution of funds.

What investors should do now

Anyone who invested in CryptoFX and suffered losses must submit their claim by 25 January 2026, attaching all available documentation (investment proofs, communications, statements, etc.).

It is important to note that no payment schedule or distribution timeline has yet been announced.

At this stage, the main goal is to correctly submit the claim and obtain formal recognition of the credit.

Legal assistance for CryptoFX creditors

The US controlled administration procedure can be complex, particularly for foreign investors or those unfamiliar with the American legal system.

Specialised legal assistance can help to:

Verify the validity and completeness of the claim to be submitted

Coordinate with the court-appointed receiver and monitor procedural developments

Request information or clarifications from the Texas court

Avoid formal errors or delays that could jeopardise the right to reimbursement

The opening of the claims portal marks a significant turning point for CryptoFX victims.

If you lost money in this case, do not wait until the last moment: correctly submitting your claim is the first step toward potential recovery.

FAQ: CryptoFX and fund recovery

When is the deadline to submit a CryptoFX claim?

The official deadline is 25 January 2026. Claims submitted after this date may not be accepted.

Where should reimbursement requests be submitted?

On the official portal of the receiver.

Have there already been payments or fund distributions?

No. At present, no payment schedule or distribution round has been announced.

Is a lawyer required to submit the claim?

It is not mandatory but highly recommended. A lawyer can prevent formal errors and ensure the procedure is followed correctly up to the distribution of funds.

