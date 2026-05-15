Why Financial Advisors Remain Essential In The Age Of Artificial Intelligence

It is already embedded in how businesses analyse data, produce forecasts, draft reports and automate routine decisions. In financial advisory, AI has proven particularly effective at processing large volumes...

We combine global scale with local insight, quality and understanding to give you the assurance, tax, and advisory services you need to realise your ambitions.

Article Insights

Grant Thornton Malta are most popular: within Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring topic(s)

in European Union

Artificial intelligence (AI) is no longer a future concept.

It is already embedded in how businesses analyse data, produce forecasts, draft reports and automate routine decisions. In financial advisory, AI has proven particularly effective at processing large volumes of information quickly and identifying patterns that would take significantly longer to detect manually.

This naturally leads to an increasingly common question. If AI can analyse data faster, calculate with precision and generate insights instantly, what role does the financial advisor still play?

In practice, AI is transforming the tools used in advisory work rather than replacing the profession itself. In fact, as AI becomes more widespread across financial services, the importance of the advisor becomes even clearer.

AI Provides Answers, While Advisors Apply Judgement

AI performs extremely well when it is given a clearly defined question. With structured data and set assumptions, it can produce financial projections, scenario analyses and comparisons with speed and consistency. What it cannot do is decide which questions are actually worth asking.

Financial advisory engagements rarely begin with a neatly defined problem. Clients often approach advisors with competing objectives, incomplete information, regulatory constraints and time pressures. The issue first presented may not reflect the real challenge that needs to be addressed.

This is where human judgement plays a critical role. Advisors add value well before any financial model is built. They challenge assumptions, identify gaps in the data and recognise when caution is more appropriate than optimisation. These are not outputs generated by technology, but decisions grounded in experience and professional judgement.

Context Remains Critical and Cannot Be Automated

Every business operates within a unique environment shaped by regulation, governance, market forces and risk appetite. In Malta, financial and strategic decisions are often influenced by local regulatory expectations, cross border considerations, ownership structures and the realities of operating in a small but highly connected market.

While AI can analyse regulatory texts or review benchmark data, it cannot fully capture how regulation is applied in practice, how supervisory expectations evolve or how different stakeholders are likely to respond in real scenarios.

Financial advisors bring this practical context through hands on experience working with regulators, boards and senior management teams. It is often this insight that turns a technically correct answer into a solution that is realistic, defensible and effective.

Trust in Financial Advisory Is Fundamentally Human

At its core, financial advisory is a trust based profession. Clients do not engage advisors solely for calculations or reports. They depend on them to challenge decisions, provide reassurance and stand behind recommendations when the consequences are significant.

Trust is built through open dialogue and accountability. It comes from understanding a client’s position, explaining complex issues clearly and taking responsibility for the outcome. AI can support analysis and efficiency, but it does not carry responsibility. That responsibility remains with the advisor.

In situations such as restructurings, capital raises, impairments or regulatory change, the key consideration is rarely whether a model works. What truly matters is whether a decision is reasonable, defensible and aligned with long term objectives. This level of confidence cannot be automated.

Looking Ahead

The future of financial advisory is not about choosing between people and technology. It lies in combining human expertise with AI enabled tools.

AI will continue to improve efficiency and enhance analytical depth, but it does not replace judgement, contextual understanding or trust. Advisory firms that embrace AI while strengthening these fundamentals will be best placed to support their clients through complex decisions.

Those that rely solely on automation risk delivering technically accurate answers without the insight required to apply them effectively.

In the end, advisors remain essential not because technology has limitations, but because meaningful business decisions still require human judgement.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.