Quantum Computing — Part 1: Navigating New Technological Frontiers

It is possible that quantum computing will represent one of the most significant technological shifts of the 21st century. Unlike classical computers, which process information in binary bits (0s and 1s), quantum computers harness the principles of quantum mechanics such as superposition, entanglement, and interference to process information in “qubits”.

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What Is Quantum Computing and Why Does It Matter?

It is possible that quantum computing will represent one of the most significant technological shifts of the 21st century. Unlike classical computers, which process information in binary bits (0s and 1s), quantum computers harness the principles of quantum mechanics such as superposition, entanglement, and interference to process information in “qubits”. This allows quantum systems to solve certain classes of problems exponentially faster than even the most powerful classical supercomputers available today.

The commercial significance of quantum computing extends well beyond the quantum computer itself. The technology rests on a broad industrial ecosystem that includes, among other things, cryogenic cooling systems, specialised fabrication processes and materials for quantum processors, quantum programming frameworks and software platforms, error correction techniques, and hybrid architectures that integrate classical and quantum computation. These enabling technologies, and the industries that supply them, are essential to making large-scale quantum deployment feasible. Quantum computing is also expected to have a meaningful impact across a range of sectors, including pharmaceutical research, financial modelling, logistics, and national security, by making certain previously intractable computational problems solvable in practice. In parallel, a distinct industry is forming around post-quantum cryptography and related solutions aimed at ensuring that existing digital infrastructure remains secure once sufficiently powerful quantum computers become available.

Quantum Strategies in the EU and Finland: Here Comes the Quantum Act?

The European Commission has adopted a dedicated Quantum Strategy, reflecting the EU’s ambition to secure technological leadership in what is widely regarded as one of the most strategically consequential technology races of our time. The strategy sets out a comprehensive vision for positioning Europe at the forefront of quantum development across research, industry, and security and provides the overarching policy framework within which more specific initiatives operate.

Most notably, this strategic ambition is showing through the EU Quantum Technologies Flagship, a long-term, large-scale initiative that coordinates and funds European research and innovation across the full spectrum of quantum technologies, from computing and simulation to communication and sensing.

At the legislative level, the most closely watched development is the proposed Quantum Act, which aims to establish a dedicated regulatory framework covering areas such as standardisation, security certification, and access to quantum infrastructure in sensitive contexts. The Quantum Act is currently at the pre-legislative stage, and it was announced in the Commission’s 2026 Work Programme with an indicative publication target of Q2 2026, but no exact date has been set yet. Beyond dedicated quantum legislation, existing frameworks, such as dual-use export control rules, already apply to certain quantum technologies, making regulatory compliance a live concern for businesses in this space.

Finland has positioned itself as one of Europe’s leading quantum nations through its National Quantum Strategy, published in 2025, which sets out a coordinated national approach spanning research, commercialisation, international cooperation, and security resilience. The Finnish quantum ecosystem is also home to a growing number of companies operating across the quantum value chain, reflecting the country’s success in converting research strength into commercial activity.

Together, these developments reflect a broader trend: quantum technology is increasingly treated not only as a matter of industrial policy but as a component of strategic and national security planning, with legal and regulatory consequences that businesses must begin anticipating now.

Looking Ahead

The quantum computing revolution is not a distant prospect. It is already reshaping research priorities, industrial strategies, and the architecture of digital security worldwide. In the European Union, and in Finland especially, there have been clear strategic commitments to compete at the forefront of this transition, investing substantially in both the science and the industrial ecosystem that surrounds it.

The broader regulatory framework governing quantum technology is still taking shape. The proposed Quantum Act remains at a pre-legislative stage and the application of existing rules to quantum technologies continues to develop. What is clear is that the pace of regulatory change will accelerate as quantum systems move closer to commercial deployment, and the decisions taken at this formative stage will have lasting consequences for how the sector is governed across the European Union and beyond.

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