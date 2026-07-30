LD Milan, July 21, 2026, Interim Conference, UPC_CFI_703/2025 And UPC_CFI_1757_2025

This page appears to be a security verification checkpoint that temporarily blocks access while validating the incoming request. The system implements protective measures to distinguish legitimate users from automated traffic or potential security threats.

BARDEHLE PAGENBERG combines the expertise of attorneys-at-law and patent attorneys. As one of the largest IP firms in Europe, BARDEHLE PAGENBERG advises in all fields of Intellectual Property, including all procedures before the patent and trademark offices as well as litigation before the courts through all instances.

Article Insights

Sabrina Hütt’s articles from Bardehle Pagenberg are most popular: in European Union

1. Key takeaways

Physical inspections and judicial weighing experiments may be ordered under Rules 170.2(f), 170.2(g), and 201 RoP if necessary and proportionate to establish infringement

The claimant’s request to weigh the seized vehicle was justified to prove infringement. The court noted that practical difficulties and costs do not negate the necessity of the experiment. (Sec. 10 et seq.).

The court clarified that a prior refusal of this invasive measure during ante causam proceedings does not prevent its authorization during proceedings on the merits when immediately relevant to the dispute (Sec. 12).

Software source code production may be ordered under Rules 170.2(c) and 190 RoP, subject to a phased disclosure mechanism under Rule 262A RoP to protect confidential information

The court ordered the defendant to produce software documentation and source code because the software contains the operational logic of the hydraulic control system necessary to verify the claimant’s infringement allegations (Sec. 19).

To protect the defendant’s confidential information, the court established the following three-phase disclosure process: a) restricting access solely to documents provided by the defendant; b) in case the documentation is insufficient, the source code will first be made available to the court expert and the parties’ technical experts, and c) only thereafter will the sections of the source code deemed relevant by the experts be made available to a wider group (No. 2.6 of the order and Sec. 23, point (vi)).

The court requested that the plaintiff limits the auxiliary requests to 3 or 4, and that the defendant limits the objections to 3 or 4 novelty attacks and 3 or 4 inventive step attacks

The claimant filed 5 auxiliary claims with respect to the first patent asserted, and the court requested to limit them to 3 of these (Sec. 33 and 37). With respect to the second patent asserted, the claimant filed 6 auxiliary claims, and the court requested to limit them to 4 of these (Sec. 37).

The defendant has, inter alia, raised 4 lack of novelty attacks and 15 lack of inventive step attacks against the main request (claims as granted) regarding the first patent asserted. The court requested to limit the attacks to 3 novelty attacks and 3 lack of inventive step attacks against the main request and each of the auxiliary requests. With respect to the second patent asserted, the defendant has, inter alia, raised 9 lack of novelty attacks and 30 lack of inventive step attacks against the main request (claims as granted). The court requested to limit the attacks to 4 novelty attacks and 4 lack of inventive step attacks against the main request and each of the auxiliary requests (Sec. 37).

2. Division

LD Milan

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_703/2025

UPC_CFI_1757/2025

4. Type of proceedings

Infringement proceedings (with counterclaim for revocation)

5. Parties

Claimant: Prinoth S.p.A.

Defendant: Xelom s.r.l.

6. Patent(s)

EP 2 507 436

EP 1 995 159

7. Body of legislation / Rules

R. 170.2(f), 170.2(c), 170.2(g), 185, 186, 190 and 201 RoP

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.