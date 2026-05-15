Legal Technology And Generative AI (Video)

Michael Egan introduces a new podcast series examining how artificial intelligence is being integrated into legal practice today. The series promises practical insights into AI application in real legal matters, exploring how law firms are implementing AI tools in ways that are consistent, controlled and defensible under actual working conditions.

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In this trailer, Michael Egan (Director) outlines what he will cover throughout our new podcast series. He sets the scene for a practical exploration of how AI is being used in legal work today. The series moves beyond theory and focuses on how AI is applied in real matters, under real time pressure, and in ways that must be consistent, controlled and defensible. The aim is to show what effective AI integration looks like in practice and how it is shaping the delivery of legal services. The first episode will be released next week.

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