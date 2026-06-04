Horizon Scanner: Energy Planning Infrastructure And Construction May 2026 - Digital Infrastructure

The European Parliament, the Council and the European Commission agreed a joint roadmap to complete and deepen the EU single market by the end of 2027. The roadmap sets out a programme of legislative and policy initiatives. It is structured around five strategic priorities, including digital infrastructure and connectivity as a core pillar, with measures to simplify regulation, remove barriers to cross-border provision and accelerate digital and AI transformation.

Arthur Cox is one of Ireland’s leading law firms. For almost 100 years, we have been at the forefront of developments in the legal profession in Ireland. Our practice encompasses all aspects of corporate and business law. The firm has offices in Dublin, Belfast, London, New York and Silicon Valley.

Article Insights

Arthur Cox are most popular: within Law Department Performance and Antitrust/Competition Law topic(s)

EU

EU SINGLE MARKET ROADMAP: DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONNECTIVITY PRIORITIES

The European Parliament, the Council and the European Commission agreed a joint roadmap to complete and deepen the EU single market by the end of 2027. The roadmap sets out a programme of legislative and policy initiatives. It is structured around five strategic priorities, including digital infrastructure and connectivity as a core pillar, with measures to simplify regulation, remove barriers to cross-border provision and accelerate digital and AI transformation. The roadmap aims to enhance EU competitiveness, support economic growth and underpin the Union’s digital transformation and industrial resilience.

EU TECH SOVEREIGNTY PACKAGE: INCREASING DATA CENTRE CAPACITY AND IMROVING CLOUD SERVICES

The European Commission is scheduled to present its tech sovereignty package on 3 June 2026. It will include a Strategic Roadmap for Digitalisation and AI in Energy, Communication on European Tech Sovereignty, Cloud and AI Development Act (“CADA”) and Chips Act 2. The CADA is expected to address data centre development in the EU and to promote secure and EU-based cloud and AI computing capacity, as well as advancing research and innovation in AI-enabling technologies and infrastructures.

COMREG

TRANSFER OF 3.6 GHz SPECTRUM RIGHTS FROM BCP IV TO VODAFONE

ComReg published its Spectrum Transfer Determination approving the transfer of 15 MHz of spectrum rights in the 3.6 GHz band from BCP IV Telecommunications OPCO Limited to Vodafone Ireland Limited. Following its assessment under the applicable regulatory framework, ComReg concluded that Vodafone would be able to comply with the relevant licence obligations and that the transfer would not be likely to distort competition and therefore approved the transfer.

COMREG PUBLISHES REGULATORY GUIDANCE ON END-USER RIGHTS UNDER THE EECC

ComReg published updated guidance on end‑user rights under the European Electronic Communications Code. In the context of the Irish transposition and implementation of the Code, the guidance explains how providers must comply with the rules designed to protect end‑users. It emphasises clear and transparent contract information, fair terms on pricing, duration and termination, and the need to allow users to switch providers easily. It also clarifies that these protections apply not only to consumers but, in many cases, to small businesses and non‑profit organisations, and is intended to promote a more transparent and competitive communications market.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.