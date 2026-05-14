EU Tech Sovereignty: Implications For Businesses And Investors Operating In Europe

The European Commission's Tech Sovereignty Package will introduce sweeping new regulations on AI, cloud computing, semiconductors, and digital infrastructure that will fundamentally alter how businesses operate...

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On May 27, the European Commission will publish its Tech Sovereignty Package, a comprehensive set of new rules on AI, cloud, semiconductors, and digital infrastructure aimed at reshaping how businesses build, deploy, and procure digital technology across Europe. This will influence where billions in public investment are directed.

The measures are extensive. The Cloud and AI Development Act, the Chips Act II, and the first formal EU-level definition of "digital sovereignty" will collectively redefine market access, supply chain requirements, and the regulatory framework for any company providing cloud, hosting, or technology services, or operating or depending on data centers, in the EU. The implications for non-EU investors and providers are substantial.

On Monday, June 1, 2026, our EU technology experts will outline the package’s key provisions, assess its impact on businesses and investors, and share practical guidance on risks, opportunities, and next steps.

The session will cover:

how the EU plans to expand AI and cloud infrastructure, including key elements of the Cloud and AI Development Act and the Chips Act II

who is in scope: how the Cloud and AI Development Act applies to cloud providers and data center developers

how the EU plans to measure 'digital sovereignty,' from cross-border legal exposure (e.g. the US Cloud Act) to supply chain sovereignty

new measures to support financing, development, and management of data centers, including a proposed energy-efficiency rating scheme

how the package affects non-EU investors and technology providers

the steps businesses should take now to prepare for the new regulatory environment.

We are hosting two sessions to accommodate different time zones. Click "RSVP" below to register for your preferred session and share with colleagues who may be interested. Zoom details to follow upon registration.

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