AI Is An Opportunity To Reinvent Legal Business

There is encouraging news from Finland. GDP growth has been among the strongest in the OECD this year, and investment activity is showing renewed momentum.

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There is encouraging news from Finland. GDP growth has been among the strongest in the OECD this year, and investment activity is showing renewed momentum. Finland continues to be an attractive environment for defence technology, AI infrastructure and data centres, energy and industrial business.

At the same time, the legal sector is undergoing a transformation of its own. Artificial intelligence has become a defining topic across professional services – and rightly so. AI has the potential to elevate legal work to a level of quality and capability that was simply not achievable before. It is not only improving existing ways of working; it is creating an opportunity to rethink how legal services are delivered and how value is created for clients.

We see this transformation as a significant opportunity. Working closely with our clients, we are developing new solutions that accelerate delivery, support better decision-making and raise quality to a new standard in complex, high-stakes mandates where experience, judgement and technology work hand in hand.

Our approach is simple: clients first. We believe that the firms best positioned to guide their clients into the future are those that can combine technological capability with deep legal expertise. By doing so, we help our clients move faster, make better decisions and build lasting competitive advantage.

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