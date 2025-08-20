The capabilities and applications of artificial intelligence (AI) are evolving at breakneck speed, and law firms and practitioners may be at a loss as to how to make the most of what these new technologies offer. The second edition of AI and the Legal Profession: Transforming the Future of Law acts as a guide, helping readers navigate this new frontier by delving into the impact of AI on the legal industry and the transformative possibilities it presents.

Originally published on 17 July2025 on Globe Law and Business.

