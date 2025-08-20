ARTICLE
20 August 2025

AI And The Legal Profession: Transforming The Future Of Law

The capabilities and applications of artificial intelligence (AI) are evolving at breakneck speed, and law firms and practitioners may be at a loss as to how to make the most of what these new technologies offer. The second edition of AI and the Legal Profession: Transforming the Future of Law acts as a guide, helping readers navigate this new frontier by delving into the impact of AI on the legal industry and the transformative possibilities it presents.

Click here to continue reading.

Originally published on 17 July2025 on Globe Law and Business.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

