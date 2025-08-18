National Cybersecurity Requirements Framework Adopted: Key Requirements And Responsibilities For Essential And Important Entities

Our Data Privacy, Cybersecurity and Technology Briefing aims to update businesses of recent developments in the field of cybersecurity in Greece and provide key takeaways that you need to know, including:
A. Introduction
- Greece adopted a new set of cybersecurity requirements complementing in essence the provisions of the Greek Cybersecurity Law (Law 5160/2024)1 by means of Joint Ministerial Decision 1689/2025 (JMD)2.
- The JMD establishes the national cybersecurity framework for essential and important entities3 in Greece (the National Cybersecurity Requirements Framework). It aims to set out technical, organisational, and operational measures for risk management, security policies, control and evaluation procedures, and obligations involving management and staff.
B. Scope and General Provisions
- The National Cybersecurity Requirements Framework is designed to ensure that essential and important entities adopt a holistic, all-hazards approach to risk management, protecting both their network and information systems and their physical environment.
- The principle of proportionality governs the application of measures, taking into account the size and complexity of the entity, the criticality of the data, risk exposure, the likelihood and severity of incidents, their social and economic impact and cost-benefit considerations.
- Important entities are encouraged to implement additional measures addressed solely to the essential entities considering their risk assessment outcome.
C. Senior Management Obligations
- Senior management bodies have specific obligations and
responsibilities, namely to:
- develop and implement a comprehensive cybersecurity risk management programme, which includes policies, procedures, roles, responsibilities and a set of technical, organisational, and operational measures to secure network and information systems;
- approve the cybersecurity risk management programme and ensure its overall implementation, monitoring, periodic evaluation and continuous improvement;
- ensure the provision of necessary resources for the implementation of the cybersecurity risk management programme and for adopting appropriate technical, operational and organisational measures to manage cybersecurity risks;
- ensure that all personnel are informed of their responsibilities regarding compliance with security policies, thematic security policies and related procedures;
- ensure the entity's compliance with the cybersecurity programme requirements and take accountability for any deficiencies in its implementation, including the failure to adopt appropriate cybersecurity measures; and
- monitor and ensure periodic cybersecurity training for staff to maintain ongoing awareness of cybersecurity issues.
- This is particularly important, as the Greek Cybersecurity Law mandates that members of management bodies may be held personally liable for any infringements of the rule4 .
D. Key Requirements
- The National Cybersecurity Requirements Framework sets out specific requirements to be adopted by essential and important entities.
- These are set out analytically in the Key Requirements table below.
- The National Cybersecurity Requirements Framework sets out in detail the minimum content of each measure/ policy to be adopted by the obliged entities.
- The list included in the table is not exhaustive but provides a general overview and must be read in conjunction with the JMD.
|KEY REQUIREMENTS
|Cybersecurity Risk Management Framework
|
|Information Security Policies and Procedures
|
|Cybersecurity Roles and Responsibilities
|
|Compliance Monitoring Procedures
|
|Human Resources Security
|
|Asset and Software Management
|
|Supplier and ICT Service Provider Risk Management
|
|Access Control and Secure Configuration
|
|Application Security, Change and Vulnerability Management
|
|Effectiveness Evaluation, Network Security, and Malware Protection
|
|Training and Awareness
|
|Cryptography and Physical Security
|
|Incident Management, Business Continuity, and Crisis Management
|
E. Documenting and Demonstrating Cybersecurity Compliance
- To demonstrate compliance with cybersecurity risk management
measures under the principle of accountability, especially during
audits and inspections5, obliged entities must be able
to document and provide evidence of their adherence through the
following three methods:
- Documentation in Physical or Digital Forms: Retain records such as security policies, procedures, board meeting minutes, financial documents, contracts, training certificates, network diagrams, business continuity plans, periodic evaluation reports, security audit reports and relevant emails. These records must be comprehensive and sufficient to verify compliance with applicable cybersecurity obligations.
- Physical Observation of Information Systems: Competent officials may conduct inspections on a representative sample of information systems to assess the effectiveness of implemented security measures and procedures. This includes evaluating network security technologies, security measures on end-user devices and servers, access control rights and physical security protocols.
- Interviews with Management and Employees: Competent officials may also interview a representative sample of management and staff to gather insights into the practical application of security measures and procedures.
F. Next Steps
- With the adoption of the National Cybersecurity Requirements Framework, obliged entities must align with the new requirements as set out in the framework.
- This Briefing aims to provide you with high level information and alert you to the newly adopted requirements. It is not meant as an exhaustive analysis of the National Cybersecurity Requirements Framework and its applicability to individual businesses. Please do not hesitate to reach out for more information.
* This Briefing was prepared with the assistance of Trainee Attorney Eirini Vyzirgiannaki
Download our Data Privacy, Cybersecurity and Technology Briefing.
Footnotes
1. Paragraph 2 of Article 15 of Law 5160/2024.
2. Joint Ministerial Decision 1689/30.04.2025 (Government Gazette B' 2186/06.05.2025). For further details on the entities impacted by the Greek Cybersecurity Law and the key responsibilities outlined within its framework, please refer to our previous briefings here and here.
3. As per definitions of Article 4 of the Greek Cybersecurity Law.
4. Article 14.
5. See Articles 24 and 25 of the Greek Cybersecurity Law.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.