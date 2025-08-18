ARTICLE
18 August 2025

Podcast Series Episode 4: The EU Cybersecurity Certification Framework For Managed Security Service Providers

Greece Technology
Anastasia Mallerou and Katia Zigoulianou

In this episode Counsel Dr. Anastasia Mallerou and Associate Katia Zigoulianou discuss Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) and how the EU Cybersecurity Certification Framework applies to them. Learn about the new regulations, the significance of certification, and how MSSPs can adapt to stay competitive in the evolving digital landscape.

Anastasia Mallerou
Katia Zigoulianou
