9 October 2025

Chair Law Provisions In Occupational Risk Factors

VW
Von Wobeser y Sierra, S.C.

On Thursday, July 17, 2025, the provisions on occupational risk factors to guarantee the right to rest during the workday of workers who stand while working (the "Provisions")...
Mexico Employment and HR
Rafael Vallejo,Adrián Castillo,Sarah Gibert
+4 Authors
On Thursday, July 17, 2025, the provisions on occupational risk factors to guarantee the right to rest during the workday of workers who stand while working (the "Provisions"), which are related to the entry into force of the "Chair Law", were published in the Federal Official Gazette.

These Provisions establish the minimum requirements for employers to be able to provide a sufficient number and type of seats or chairs with backrests suitable for workers who perform their activities standing ("Standing Work"); especially in the service, trade, analogous and industrial establishment sectors, when the nature of the work permits. Various obligations are also established for workers.

Specifically, the Provisions establish the following obligations for Employers:

  • Conduct a risk analysis and identification according to the terms established in the Provisions.
  • Document the risks and preventive measures in the minutes of the Joint Health and Safety Commission.
  • Determine the risk level with the Mixed Commission in accordance with the parameters established in the Provisions.
  • Provide seats with backrests that meet ergonomic criteria (height, lumbar support, armrests, footrests).
  • Implement preventive measures, such as alternating tasks to allow changes in posture, providing ergonomic footwear, establishing breaks during the workday, etc.
  • Refer personnel who experience discomfort or symptoms related to standing to receive the necessary medical attention.

The Provisions entered into force on July 17, 2025, so it is important to take the necessary steps to comply with the Provisions and the Federal Labor Law, as applicable.

For further information, please see the link to the publication in the Federal Official Gazette:

https://www.dof.gob.mx/nota_detalle.php?codigo=5763187&fecha=17/07/2025#gsc.tab=0

