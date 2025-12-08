ARTICLE
8 December 2025

Minimum Wage Increase For 2026

VW
Von Wobeser y Sierra, S.C.

Contributor

Mexico Employment and HR
Rafael Vallejo,Adrián Castillo,Sarah Gibert
President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, accompanied by the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare, announced this Wednesday during the morning press conference a 13% increase in the general minimum wage for 2026, which will climb from $278.80 to $315.04 pesos per day. This adjustment will represent a monthly income of $9,582.47 pesos for the general minimum wage zone.

Similarly, for the Northern Border Free Zone, an increase of 5% was announced with respect to the current daily rate of $419.88 pesos, which will raise the daily minimum wage to $440.87, equivalent to $13,409.80 pesos per month.

The increase in the general minimum wages will take effect on January 1, 2026, so it is advisable to prepare for any possible repercussions of this adjustment, since it could impact the review of salary structures, negotiations contemplated in collective bargaining agreements and other labor commitments, which may, depending on each case, require internal analysis and adjustments to ensure proper implementation and compliance

For more information, below is the link to the official publication of the Federal Government: https://www.gob.mx/presidencia/prensa/presidenta-claudia-sheinbaum-anuncia-incremento-del 13-al-salario-minimo-general-en-2026

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

