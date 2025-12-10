Mexico's Daily Minimum Wage For 2026 Will Increase By 13 Percent

On December 3, 2025, Mexico's Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare (Secretaría del Trabajo y Previsión Social) announced an increase to the daily minimum wage that will be applicable in Mexico for 2026.

Quick Hits

Effective January 1, 2026, Mexico's daily minimum wage will increase by 13 percent.

The applicable daily minimum wage will be MXN $315.04 (approximately USD $17.23) and MXN $440.87 (approximately USD $24.11) for the Free Zone of the Northern Border (Zona Libre de la Frontera Norte, ZLFN).

The National Commission on Minimum Wages (Comisión Nacional de los Salarios Mínimos (CONASAMI)), based on the consensus of the employment sector and the government, decided on a total 13 percent increase for 2026.

The increase is composed of a 6.5 percent fixed increase to the 2025 applicable minimum wage and an independent recovery amount (Monto Independiente de Recuperación (MIR)).

The increase for 2026 is a reflection of Mexico's continuing commitment to taking steps toward improving the standard of living, bridging the income gap between employees' earnings and their needs, and promoting social equality.

The increase to the daily minimum wage is pending formal publication in the Official Federal Gazette (Diario Oficial de la Federación (DOF)), a prerequisite for the increases to become effective and enforceable. Said publication must happen before January 1, 2026.

