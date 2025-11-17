New Precedent On Workplace Sexual Harassment Highlights The Importance Of Internal Investigations With A Gender Perspective

A recent judicial precedent published on October 17, 2025, is particularly relevant for employers, as it sets guidance on how internal investigations and disciplinary decisions should be conducted in cases of workplace sexual harassment. A properly documented process—grounded in internal policies and carried out with a gender-sensitive approach—can provide strong legal support for a termination decision and bolster an organization's defense against potential challenges.

A Mexican Collegiate Court ruled that the complaints filed by four female medical interns, corroborated through an internal investigation and later confirmed in court, constituted sufficient evidence of workplace sexual harassment. The Court emphasized that the consistency and persistence of the victims' testimonies were enough to establish their credibility, even without direct or documentary evidence, since the coherence of their accounts and the seriousness of the conduct were sufficient to justify the termination.

