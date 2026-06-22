NCBA For Insurance Sector: Renewal Signed

Following the agreement reached on 13 May 2026, ANIA and the most representative trade unions signed the agreement to renew the National Collective Agreement for employees in the insurance sector.

From an economic perspective, the renewal provides for a salary increase of up to €280 at full implementation for employees classified at Level 4, Grade 7, with proportional adjustment across the other levels, as well as the recognition of a one-off payment of €1,000 (of which €550 to be paid through payroll and €450 in welfare benefits) for employees in the same Level 4, Grade 7. una tantum pari a 1.000 euro (di cui 550 euro erogati in busta paga e 450 euro in welfare) per i dipendenti appartenenti al 4° livello, 7ª classe.

The agreement is also characterised by a focus on measures relating to work-life balance, inclusion, the right to disconnect and the protection of vulnerable situations. In particular, it introduces provisions affecting sickness-related entitlements, including the relevant protection period, as well as extensions to leave and permit schemes, also in support of parenting and caregiving needs.

Among the key provisions is the introduction of a joint statement on artificial intelligence, which adopts an approach centred on the primacy of human work and provides for the development of a dedicated protocol, with particular attention to transparency, training and the protection of employees.