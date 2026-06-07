Mauritius As A Relocation Destination

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While much of the world watches geopolitical tensions ripple outward from the Middle East, Mauritius is adapting to the changes. In April 2026, the Government announced a suite of measures designed to turn global uncertainty into opportunity, by introducing the Golden Visa Scheme.

The idea is simple: make it faster and easier for high-net-worth individuals to call Mauritius home. Whether you are a strategic investor, entrepreneurs exploring market entry, digital nomads and remote workers employed abroad, retirees and frequent travelers seeking extended stays, this scheme is built with you in mind.

Five days. That's it.

The Economic Development Board of Mauritius, the body running the scheme, is targeting a turnaround of roughly five business days. Apply, get approved and receive a two-year residence authorisation, which will be renewable when it expires.

There are conditions, of course. The Golden Visa does not open the door to the local job market. Your primary income or business must remain offshore, though working remotely for a foreign employer is perfectly fine. The scheme would also allow applicants to relocate with their spouse and dependents, subject to meeting minimum financial thresholds, including proof of sufficient monthly funds and suitable accommodation during their stay.

The Real Estate angle

Golden Visa holders are eligible to purchase residential property under Mauritius's well-established, government-approved investment schemes. These schemes provide a structured and regulated framework for property ownership and may offer a longer‑term pathway to residence through real estate investment, making it particularly attractive to investors also seeking stability and lifestyle benefits.

Over the past two decades, Mauritius has built a number of government-approved property investment schemes, each designed to attract foreign investors while offering something remarkably valuable in return: long-term residency. The entry point across most schemes is a minimum investment of USD 375,000, which renders the investor, his or her spouse and children under 24 eligible for a residence permit.

Mauritius has different schemes in place. At the top end sits the Integrated Resort Scheme (“IRS”), purpose-built for high-end residential living within prime resort environments. These are large-scale developments set in prime coastal and countryside locations, including properties and even serviced plots of land of up to 5,276 square metres. Developments typically incorporate premium amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, beach clubs, clubhouses and wellness centres. With the current geopolitical situation, the well-established secondary market is booming. Under such scheme, property owners may lease their units, qualify for Mauritian tax residency subject to statutory requirements, and benefit from unrestricted repatriation of capital and income arising from the sale or rental of the property. In addition, holders of a residence permit under the IRS are exempt from the requirement to obtain an Occupation Permit to work or invest in Mauritius. The result is a framework that combines lifestyle investment with genuine financial flexibility.

Similarly, the Real Estate Scheme (“RES”) delivers a similar product within smaller, boutique-style residential developments. The property types are comparable, but situated within more exclusive, self-contained settings. The residency benefits mirror those of the resort developments and holders enjoy the same exemption from needing an Occupation Permit.

The Property Development Scheme operates on a slightly different basis. It was designed to encourage the creation of high-end residential projects built to international standards, complete with landscaped open spaces, leisure and recreational facilities, and professional day-to-day estate management. The residency mechanics work identically: invest above the threshold, hold the property and the permit remains valid for the investor and their immediate family.

The Invest Hotel Scheme (“HIS”) combines elements of real estate investment with the hospitality sector. Initially conceived as a financing mechanism for hotel development and refurbishment, the scheme allows investors to acquire individual hotel rooms or suites within luxury resorts. Owners enjoy full access to the hotel’s facilities, including restaurants, spas, fitness centres and resort amenities, while remaining entitled to occupy their unit for up to 180 days in any twelve‑month period. For the balance of the year, the unit is operated commercially by the hotel. The structure therefore offers a streamlined combination of capital investment, limited personal use, rental income potential and residency rights.

The Smart City Scheme represents arguably the most forward-looking pillar of Mauritius’s property investment framework. It focuses on the development of integrated, self‑sustaining urban centres that combine residential, commercial, technological and leisure components, underpinned by modern infrastructure and sustainability principles. Investors may acquire residential properties, and, in certain cases, a serviced plot of land of up to 2,100 square metres for the construction of a bespoke residence. The scheme reflects Mauritius’s long‑term vision for structured urban development and economic resilience.

Across all schemes, the value proposition is consistent: property ownership coupled with residency, operational flexibility and free movement of capital. It is to be noted that residency is to be distinguished from the title to stay in Mauritius and the fiscal residency which triggers additional requirements.

Why now?

Mauritius continues to strengthen its position as an attractive relocation destination by combining political stability, a business‑friendly environment and clear immigration and property investment frameworks.

The proposed Golden Visa Scheme lowers the barrier to entry for those who want to explore Mauritius first, live there, work remotely, settle in, before potentially committing to property and longer-term residency. It is a try-before-you-buy model wrapped in a proper immigration framework.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.