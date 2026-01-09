US Introduces Visa Bond For Nigerians

INTRODUCTION

The United States Department of State ('DOS') has announced the implementation of a Visa Bond Pilot Program requiring certain B1/B2 visa applicants to post financial bonds for $5,000, $10,000 or $15,000. Effective 21st January 2026, the program will apply to Nigerian nationals and citizens of 37 other countries as part of the DOS's broader efforts to improve immigration compliance and address visa overstay rates in line with national security priorities.1

WHAT THIS MEANS FOR NIGERIAN TRAVELLERS

Under this program, Nigerian nationals found otherwise eligible for a B1/B2 (business or tourism) visa will be required to post a bond as a condition of visa issuance. The specific bond amount, $5,000, $10,000, or $15,000, will be determined by a consular officer during the visa interview. Visa applicants must also submit the Department of Homeland Security ('DHS') Form I-352, agree to the terms of the bond through the Department of the Treasury's online payment platform Pay.gov, and process payments through the online platform.

These bonds are refundable only after DHS confirms the traveller's timely departure from the United States, the visa holder does not travel to the United States before the expiration of the visa, or if the traveller is denied entry at a port of entry. Notably, visa holders subject to this bond must enter the United States through the Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), or Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD).

IMPLICATIONS ON THE IMMIGRATION LANDSCAPE

The introduction of the Visa Bond Pilot Program reflects a shift toward more stringent financial vetting for applicants from countries with historically high overstay rates. By requiring a financial guarantee, the DOS aims to deter unauthorized stays and ensure that foreign nationals adhere strictly to the terms of their admission. This initiative underscores the United States Government's commitment to reinforcing border integrity through financial-surety mechanisms while maintaining a pathway for legitimate travel. While the bond does not guarantee visa issuance, it adds a significant layer of compliance to the application process for 24 African nations currently subject to the requirement.

Footnote

1 https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/News/visas-news/countries-subject-to-visa-bonds.html

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.