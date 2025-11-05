The Nigeria Immigration Service Introduces Post- Amnesty Documentation Programme

INTRODUCTION

Following the conclusion of its Expired Visa Initiative (Amnesty) in September 20251 , the Nigeria Immigration Service ("NIS") has introduced the Post-Amnesty Voluntary Return and Documentation Programme ("PAVRDP"). This programme, which commenced on 13th October 2025, is specifically for all foreign nationals who failed to take advantage of the Amnesty to regularise their stay or exit the country2 .

WHAT THIS MEANS FOR FOREIGN NATIONALS IN NIGERIA

Under the new directive, all foreign nationals whose authorised stay in Nigeria has expired and who missed the Amnesty deadline are now considered to have breached their Visa conditions and are required to report themselves immediately at the nearest Immigration Command for registration and documentation under the PAVRDP. Upon documentation, each individual's circumstances will be assessed on a case-by-case basis before an appropriate action is determined under the provisions of the Immigration Act, 2015 and related Regulations.

IMPLICATIONS OF THE NEW REGIME

Foreign nationals who have breached the conditions of their Visa and fail to report under the PAVRDP are liable to be arrested, detained, and removed from Nigeria, as provided by extant immigration laws, with long-term entry bans. Furthermore, the NIS has warned that aiding and harbouring illegal immigrants is an offence under Nigerian law. Individuals, companies, and organisations are therefore strongly advised to stop such acts to avoid being prosecuted.

Footnotes

1 This amnesty, which offered a window for foreign nationals in Nigeria with expired immigration statuses to regularise their stay without penalties, expired on 30th September 2025.

2 NIS Introduces Post-Amnesty Voluntary Return and Documentation Programme (PAVRDP) For Foreign Nationals:https://x.com/nigimmigration/status/1976701610437832816

