E-Visa Replaces Visa On Arrival In Nigeria For Short-Time Visitors

A new visa application system which took effect from 1 May 2025 has been introduced in Nigeria. The new visa application system introduces an e-Visa which has officially replaced the issuance of Visa on Arrival (VOA) from 1 May 2025. However, Visas on Arrival which were issued before the commencement of the e-Visa system would remain valid until 30 May 2025. It is important to note that visas obtained through the Nigerian e-Visa application system cannot be extended.

Types of Short-Visit Visas under the Nigerian e-Visa System

The e-Visa application system has introduced thirteen (13) Short-Visit Visa types for eligible foreign travelers to legally enter and remain in Nigeria for the duration of their visas. It is important for all foreigners intending to travel to Nigeria on a short-visit purpose to know the types of Short-Visit Visas that can be obtained under the Nigeria e-Visa application system. Below are the thirteen (13) types of Short-Visit Visas that can be obtained in Nigeria:

Visitor visa – single entry

Business visa – single entry

Business visa – multiple entry

Business visa – frequently travelled business executives

Transit visa

Tourism visa

Sports visa

Creative arts visa

Study tour visa

Academic exchange programme (students, scholars and lecturers)

International cultural exchange visa

Emergency relief work visa

Returning holders of foreign passports who are Nigerians by birth

Penalties for Violating Visa Duration

Fines and penalties are now mandatorily applicable to foreigners who overstay their visas effective from 1 September 2025. The penalties are as follows:

$15 per day for overstaying a visa

Overstaying visa for three (3) months and above attracts $15 per day penalty in addition to 5-year entry ban

Overstaying visa for one (1) year and above attracts $15 per day penalty in addition to permanent entry ban.

To avoid the above penalties, foreigners currently residing in Nigeria with expired visas can benefit from the three (3) months window period which would last until 1 August 2025 to leave Nigeria without attracting the penalties.

Introduction of Exit and Landing Cards

As part of the reforms introduced by the e-Visa application system, automated landing and exit cards have been introduced to replace the manual processes of embarking and disembarking travelers in Nigeria. All inbound passengers excluding Nigerians are required to complete the landing card before boarding while all outbound passengers must duly complete the exit card before departing Nigeria.

Failure to complete the landing and exit cards can attract penalties including visa ban which the system is programmed to apply automatically.

Conclusion

The introduction of the Nigerian e-Visa which replaces Visa on Arrival is commendable as it aims to streamline the application timeline, strengthen Nigerian borders and ensures that visas are not overstayed. The introduction of penalties would ensure that visas are not overstayed by foreigners as any violation could attract severe implications such as temporary or permanent visa ban. The landing and exit cards would also ensure that the entry and exits of foreigners into Nigeria is easily monitored. It is important for foreigners intending to travel to Nigeria to engage experienced immigration law firm to provide the necessary support and avoid any possible violation of the new visa system.

