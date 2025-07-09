Federal Ministry Of Interior Announces Major Innovations In Expatriate Administration And Visa Policy

On 30 June 2025, the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, announced a series of major innovations in visa and expatriate administration during a stakeholder sensitization workshop jointly organized by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and the Federal Ministry of Interior. These reforms are detailed in the newly released Guide to Nigeria Immigration Processes 2025, a comprehensive document outlining key advancements developed by the Ministry and the NIS.

According to the Minister, the innovations form part of the Ministry's broader reform programme, aimed at leveraging cutting-edge technology to streamline service delivery within the NIS and align Nigeria's immigration processes with global best practices. Also speaking at the event, the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (CGIS), Mrs. Kemi Nana Nandap, highlighted that the NIS is undergoing a digital transformation to ensure a seamless and user-friendly interface for immigration services. She noted that this shift is already evident in the full implementation of the e-visa scheme, with additional initiatives such as the e-CERPAC and e-Gates set to be launched soon.

This event follows the earlier announcement of reforms in expatriate administration and visa policy made by Dr. Tunji-Ojo at a stakeholder sensitization forum organized by the Nigeria Employers' Consultative Association (NECA) on 11 April 2025. Please refer to our earlier publication here for more details on those reforms.

