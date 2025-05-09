Famsville Immigration Newsletter – April 2025

In this edition, we bring you timely updates and critical insights into evolving immigration developments both within Nigeria and globally.

We also cover Saudi Arabia's temporary suspension of visa issuance to Nigeria and 13 other countries in the lead-up to the Hajj pilgrimage, as well as the Nigeria Immigration Service's expansion of its Contactless Biometric Passport System across key locations.

Nigeria Implements Key Immigration Reforms – Effective 1st May 2025

On 11th April 2025, the Honourable Minister of Interior announced a suite of transformative reforms aimed at modernising Nigeria's immigration system. The reforms, unveiled during an engagement with stakeholders from the organised private sector , including the Nigeria Employers' Consultative Association (NECA) and the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), will take effect from 1st May 2025.

Highlights of the Reforms:

E-Visa Platform Launch:

Introduction of a digital visa issuance platform guaranteeing visa processing within 48 hours for eligible applicants, particularly benefiting short-term business travellers. Digitalisation of Expatriate Processes:

Full transition of the Expatriate Quota (EQ) and CERPAC (Combined Expatriate Residence Permit and Aliens Card) systems to an online platform.

Key features include:

QR-coded digital permits

Backend integration with security databases

Reduced paperwork and increased transparency Understudy Progress Reporting:

Companies are now required to submit periodic progress reports on the understudy of expatriates to promote local capacity development and ensure knowledge transfer to Nigerian employees. Mandatory Expatriate Insurance Scheme:

An insurance policy covering repatriation and personal liability is now compulsory, aligning with global best practices and relieving the government of associated costs. Pro-rated CERPAC Fees:

A fairer system is being introduced for short-term expatriates, allowing prorated CERPAC payments instead of a full annual fee. Digital Landing and Exit Cards:

Physical cards have now been replaced with online landing and exit forms, which travellers must complete prior to arrival or departure. Overstay Penalty and Amnesty Period:

From 1st August 2025, a $5 per day fine and potential long-term entry bans will apply to individuals who overstay their visas.

A three-month amnesty window (1st May – 1st August 2025) will allow overstayers to regularise their status without penalty.

These reforms mark a significant step toward building a transparent, secure, and investor-friendly immigration environment in Nigeria. Famsville remains available to guide clients through compliance and application transitions.

New U.S. Visa Application Requirements for Nigeria

The U.S. Mission in Nigeria has introduced updated requirements for visa applicants at its Abuja and Lagos embassies, effective from April 22, 2025:

All visa applicants must present a DS-160 form with a confirmation/barcode number beginning with "AA" followed by "00" that matches the one used to schedule their visa appointment.

with a beginning with that matches the one used to schedule their visa appointment. Appointments must be booked at the same location (Abuja or Lagos) indicated on the DS-160 form.

(Abuja or Lagos) indicated on the DS-160 form. Applicants with mismatched barcode numbers will be denied entry to the Consular Section and will not be interviewed .

will be to the Consular Section and will . At least two weeks before the scheduled interview, applicants should verify that the barcode number on their DS-160 matches the appointment details.

the scheduled interview, applicants should verify that the the appointment details. Previously used DS-160 forms are not valid for new appointments.

are for new appointments. Applicants who need to correct a mismatched DS-160 barcode must log into their AVITS account and submit a support ticket at least 10 days before the appointment.

and submit a at least the appointment. If denied entry due to a mismatch, a new appointment must be scheduled. If the visa fee has expired, a new fee may be required before rescheduling.

Nigeria Immigration Service Expands Contactless Biometric Passport Application System

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has announced the next phase in the global roll-out of its Contactless Biometric Passport Application System, aimed at simplifying passport renewal for Nigerians in the diaspora.

Effective April 2025, the system is now available in the following countries:

USA – from 11th April 2025

– from 11th April 2025 Mexico, Jamaica, and Brazil – from 14th April 2025

The NIS Mobile App, currently available on the Google Play Store, enables Nigerians to renew their passports without visiting passport centres for biometric enrolment. An Apple version and enhanced app features for both iOS and Android are expected soon.

The app is now accessible in Canada, the USA, Mexico, Jamaica, Brazil, Europe, and Asia, with roll-out to Australia and Nigeria forthcoming.

This move reflects the NIS's commitment to delivering innovative and efficient service to Nigerians worldwide.

Saudi Arabia Suspends Visa Issuance to Nigeria and 13 Other Countries

The Government of Saudi Arabia has announced a temporary suspension of Umrah (the Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca), business, and family visit visas for nationals of 14 countries, including Nigeria. This decision is part of the Kingdom's broader efforts to prepare for the upcoming Hajj pilgrimage, and aims to prevent unregistered individuals from attempting to participate in the holy event.

Each year, millions of Muslims from around the world travel to Saudi Arabia to perform the Hajj. However, in 2024, Saudi authorities reported that approximately 400,000 unregistered pilgrims participated in the pilgrimage. Tragically, over 1,000 pilgrims died, with the majority of fatalities attributed to heat-related causes. A significant number of the deceased were pilgrims who lacked official Hajj permits.

Additionally, concerns have been raised over the growing number of visitors who overstay their visas, leading to overcrowding and heightened safety risks in key pilgrimage sites.

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stated that the visa suspension is intended "to streamline travel procedures and enhance safety during Hajj."

The countries affected by this suspension are:

Nigeria, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Algeria, Sudan, Ethiopia, Tunisia, Yemen, and Morocco.

Denied Boarding and Deportation of Nigerians on International Travels

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has issued a press statement addressing recent complaints from airline passengers regarding instances of denied boarding and deportation of Nigerians during international travel.

According to the NCAA, several airlines have been reported for selling tickets to Nigerian passengers, only to deny them boarding at transit points or deport them mid-journey due to visa or travel restrictions. These incidents have caused significant distress to travellers and continue to damage the reputation of Nigeria's aviation industry.

In many cases, the denial of boarding or entry at intermediate or transit stops is attributed to passengers not meeting visa requirements. To mitigate such disruptions, airlines are now being urged to adopt a transparent approach by properly informing and educating passengers about the visa policies of all transit and final destinations.

In line with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations 2023, all airlines and their agents are mandated to ensure that passengers are made aware of any potential admissibility issues or travel restrictions prior to departure. This includes verifying and communicating accurate, up-to-date information regarding travel documentation and visa requirements before issuing tickets and allowing boarding.

Passengers are also strongly advised to acquaint themselves with the visa requirements for all stops on their itinerary before booking their flights, in order to avoid unnecessary delays or deportation.

Furthermore, the NCAA has now introduced penalties for non-compliance. Effective immediately, any airline found to be involved in such practices will face regulatory actions, which may include fines, suspension of flight operations, or any other sanctions deemed appropriate.

