Federal Government Announces Immigration Crackdown On Irregular Migrants

The Federal Government has announced plans to take strict action against irregular migrants in the country starting 1 August, 2025. To allow for compliance, a three-month grace period will be granted from 1 May to 1 August, during which the new Expatriate Administration System will be implemented before enforcement begins.
Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja during a meeting with the Nigerian Employers' Consultative Association. He explained that an immigration amnesty program will run for three months to help migrants regularize their status.
Key Highlights:
- Companies obstructing the Nigeria Immigration Service from performing its duties will face strict penalties.
- Immigration service fees will be reviewed to ensure sustainability.
- The revised fees and administration system will take effect from 1 May, 2025.
- From 1 August 2025, a strict crackdown on irregular migrants will commence, urging individuals and businesses to comply before the deadline.
