Federal Government Announces Immigration Crackdown On Irregular Migrants

The Federal Government has announced plans to take strict action against irregular migrants in the country starting 1 August, 2025. To allow for compliance, a three-month grace period will be granted from 1 May to 1 August, during which the new Expatriate Administration System will be implemented before enforcement begins.

Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja during a meeting with the Nigerian Employers' Consultative Association. He explained that an immigration amnesty program will run for three months to help migrants regularize their status.

Key Highlights:

Companies obstructing the Nigeria Immigration Service from performing its duties will face strict penalties.

Immigration service fees will be reviewed to ensure sustainability.

The revised fees and administration system will take effect from 1 May, 2025.

From 1 August 2025, a strict crackdown on irregular migrants will commence, urging individuals and businesses to comply before the deadline.

