Famsville Immigration Newsletter (February – March 2025)

Welcome to this edition of the Famsville Immigration Newsletter, where we bring you key updates and policy changes from Nigeria's immigration landscape. In recent months, significant developments have shaped the country's visa and expatriate quota systems, impacting travelers, investors, and businesses alike. From the enhanced Visa on Arrival (VoA) process to the proposed Nigerian Visa Policy 2025 (NVP 2025) and government responses to expatriate quota concerns, we provide an in-depth analysis of what these changes mean and their potential impact.

Updated Visa on Arrival (VoA) Policy in Nigeria

On 25 February 2025, the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, clarified that the Visa on Arrival (VoA) policy has not been scrapped but rather upgraded to enhance efficiency and security. This announcement comes just days after widespread concerns and speculation about its possible cancellation. The upgrade follows discussions with the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) aimed at addressing these concerns and improving the overall process.

Key Enhancements

Travelers will require pre-arrival clearance and security check through Interpol, criminal record systems, and other real-time background-check agencies.

The VoA application remains online, with approval being granted within 24 to 48 hours of submission.

Approved visas will be sent directly to applicants via email, eliminating the previous pre-approval letter and physical visa sticker issuance at airports.

Instead of visa stickers, travelers' passports will only be stamped for entry and exit, reducing congestion at VoA desks.

Benefits of the new policy

The integration of security databases strengthens border control.

Streamlining processes reduces bureaucratic delays.

Simplifies travel for foreign investors and business visitors.

This upgraded VoA process marks a positive step in improving Nigeria's business climate, making travel easier while reinforcing security measures. If implemented effectively, it will save time, enhance national security, and boost investor confidence in Nigeria's immigration system.

Federal Government Responds to Allegations On Expatriate Quota Administration

The Ministry of Interior by a press statement dated 17th March 2025 addressed the recent allegations regarding the administration of expatriate quotas in the oil sector. The ministry assuring the public that proactive measures have been taken to resolve any concerns.

The newly established frameworks put in place by the ministry includes:

By a circular dated 12th February 2025, the ministry announced a review of the approving process for EQ and citizenship applications. Moving on, approvals are now domiciled with the Minister and the Permanent Secretary, shifting from its initial administration by Directors. The ministry as also implemented enhanced oversight and efficiency of the EQ application process. With the aim of addressing concerns about abuse and irregularities within the system The ministry is also engaging with key stakeholders in the sector, this was seen when the Minister, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, held discussions on 4th March 2025 with key stakeholders, including top management officials, the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, and the Nigerian Employers' Consultative Association (NECA). The meeting focused on creating a conducive business environment while safeguarding national interests. The ministry has also formed a review committee, a committee comprising representatives from the Ministry of Interior, the Nigeria Immigration Service, and the private sector under NECA has been established. Its mandate is to review the current expatriate quota policy and recommend improvements. The Ministry has assured the public that all EQ applications will be handled fairly and transparently. Policies will be continuously improved in collaboration with stakeholders to support Nigeria's economic development.

This a laudable step by the ministry as it emphasizes its commitment to transparency, accountability, and efficiency in handling expatriate quota (EQ) and citizenship applications.

The Federal Government of Nigeria Proposes Updated Visa Policy : NVP 2025

The Federal Ministry of Interior has proposed the Nigerian Visa Policy 2025 (NVP 2025) which seeks to revise the existing Nigerian Visa Policy. This is part of the Federal Government's commitment to easing visa processes, attracting foreign investment, and boosting economic growth and tourism. This new policy represents a significant overhaul of Nigeria's visa system.

Key Features of proposed NVP 2025

Introduction of e-Visa System

Applicants can complete the entire visa application process online.

Required documents can be uploaded digitally.

Visa fees can be paid securely via an online platform.

Approved visas will be sent directly to applicants' email addresses, eliminating the need for physical visa stickers.

Processing times for short-stay visa applications will be significantly reduced.

The number of short visit visa categories under the E-visa system were adjusted. Discontinuation of Visa-on-Arrival Scheme

The Visa-on-Arrival scheme introduced in 2020 will be phased out due to security concerns and inefficiencies.

NVP 2025 introduces stringent vetting measures, including checks against Interpol and other background verification agencies, to enhance national security. Technological Innovations for Efficiency and Security

Establishment of a centralized visa approval center to ensure uniformity and reduce corruption.

Creation of a data center to house immigration data under government control, addressing concerns about private contractors handling sensitive information. Adjustments to Visa Categories

The number of short visit visa categories under the e-Visa system has been adjusted from 17 to 18.

Removal of Journalist Visa (F7A), Tourism Visa (F7C), and Religious Tourism Visa (F7D).

Introduction of four new visa categories: Diplomatic Visa (Non-Accredited) (F2A), Business – Multiple Entry Visa (F4B), Visiting Visa – Single Entry (F6A), and Temporary Work Permit Visa (F8A). Issuance and Validity Adjustments

E-visas must now be used within 30 days of issuance, an extension from the previous 14-day period.

Short-visit visa validity periods have been adjusted, with some experiencing shortened durations.

Diplomatic Visa (Non-Accredited) (F2A) now has a validity of 30 days instead of 90 days.

Temporary Work Permit Visa (F8A) maintains a 90-day validity but allows only a 30-day maximum stay. Additional Documentation Requirements

Business visas now require an incorporation certificate and an invitation letter from the inviting company.

Transit visas require proof of onward travel, a 30-day bank statement, visa to the final destination, and evidence of hotel reservations.

Business Frequently Travelled Executives Visa requires a verification letter from the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission.

Specific requirements for minors, distinguishing between unaccompanied and accompanied applicants, including birth certificates and parental consent letters. New Visa Fee Structure

Fees have been revised across multiple visa categories.

Temporary Work Permit Visa (Single Entry) (F8A) now costs $600.

Temporary Work Permit (Multiple Entry) (R11) is set at $1,100. Overstay Penalties

Overstaying will now attract a fine of $15 per day.

Overstays between three months to one year result in a one-year ban.

Overstays beyond one year result in a three-year ban. Eligible and Ineligible Countries for E-Visa

177 countries are eligible for the e-Visa system.

25 countries, including Afghanistan, China, India, Libya, Syria, and the UAE, are ineligible and must apply through embassies.

Economic and Tourism Impact

The streamlined e-Visa system is expected to improve Nigeria's ease of doing business ranking.

Faster processing times and digital accessibility will make Nigeria a more attractive destination for international investors and tourists.

The policy supports Nigeria's digital-first immigration strategy, aligning with modernization trends across Africa to enhance economic growth and security.

By simplifying visa applications, Nigeria aims to boost foreign investments, strengthen diplomatic relations, and improve its ranking in visa openness indices.

Potential Challenges and Government Commitment While the Nigeria Visa Policy 2025 promises numerous advantages, successful implementation will depend on overcoming potential challenges such as:

Ensuring robust technological infrastructure to support seamless operations.

Addressing concerns about data security and cyber threats.

Effectively training immigration officials to handle the new digital system efficiently.

The Nigerian government pledged to ensure the new system meets global standards, with a finalized implementation framework in place before the 1 March 2025, launch date. However, as at the date of publishing this newsletter, the policy has still not be implemented and is still a proposal.

