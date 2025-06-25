Nigeria Launches E-Visa System And Automated Landing And Exit Cards

On 2 May 2025, the Nigeria Immigration Service ("NIS"), in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Interior, announced the introduction of 2 (two) new visa and immigration solutions: (i) the e-Visa application system and (ii) the automated landing and exit cards. These developments reflect a shift towards increased digitisation, efficiency, and immigration control, and form part of broader reforms aimed at modernising Nigeria's visa and entry-exit procedures.

WHAT IS NEW?

Fully digitised and fast-tracked visa processing times : The entire e-Visa application and approval process will be conducted online which will reduce the processing timeline to 48 hours or less. Once approved, the e-Visa will be sent electronically to the applicant's email address provided on the e-Visa application portal.

: The entire e-Visa application and approval process will be conducted online which will reduce the processing timeline to 48 hours or less. Once approved, the e-Visa will be sent electronically to the applicant's email address provided on the e-Visa application portal. Eligible visa types for e-Visa : The NIS has designated 13 short visit visa (SVV) categories 1 eligible for e-Visa application under the e-Visa system. Each of these visa is designed to facilitate specific short-term activities in Nigeria.

: The NIS has designated 13 short visit visa (SVV) categories eligible for e-Visa application under the e-Visa system. Each of these visa is designed to facilitate specific short-term activities in Nigeria. Discontinuation of the Visa on Arrival Category : The NIS discontinued visa on arrival from 1 May, 2025. According to the Minister of Interior, Mr Olubunmi TunjiOjo 2 (the "Minister"), the current visa-on-arrival regime was vulnerable to corruption, and the e-Visa system will eliminate lobbying.

: The NIS discontinued visa on arrival from 1 May, 2025. According to the Minister of Interior, Mr Olubunmi TunjiOjo (the "Minister"), the current visa-on-arrival regime was vulnerable to corruption, and the e-Visa system will eliminate lobbying. Exit and re-entry requirements : Expatriates must exit Nigeria on or before the expiry of their visa. Visas obtained through the e-Visa channel are not extendable. Visa extensions must be applied for from outside Nigeria.

: Expatriates must exit Nigeria on or before the expiry of their visa. Visas obtained through the e-Visa channel are not extendable. Visa extensions must be applied for from outside Nigeria. Strict penalties for overstaying: With effect from 1 September 2025, foreigners who overstay in Nigeria beyond the approved period are liable to the following

penalties: (i) a daily fine of US$15 from the date the visa expires; (ii) where the foreigner overstays for up to 3 months, the penalty is a US$15 fine per day of default and a 5-year entry ban; and (iii) overstaying for 1 year and above will result in a US$15 fine for each day the default continues and a permanent entry ban.

Landing and Exit Cards

As part of the digital overhaul, the NIS has introduced electronic landing and exit cards to replace the existing paper-based system, simplifying and streamlining travel documentation. Inbound (excluding Nigerians) and outbound passengers must complete the landing and exit cards online before boarding and departure. The forms can be completed online at www.lecard.immigration.gov.ng.

Mandatory Expatriate Insurance

A key feature of the new reform is the introduction of a mandatory Expatriate Comprehensive Insurance Policy, payable annually alongside the Combined Expatriate Residence Permit and Alien Card (CERPAC) fee. According to the Minister, this policy is aimed at reducing the financial strain on the government associated with the medical care, deportation, or repatriation of expatriates who violate immigration laws or fall into distress while in Nigeria. The policy forms a critical component of the government's broader strategy to ensure accountability, enhance national security, and promote a selfsustaining immigration framework under the newly launched e-Visa system.

Employer Accountability

The Minister has made it clear that Nigerian employers will be held accountable for violations committed of the new immigration policies by their foreign employees. This includes ensuring that expatriates maintain valid immigration status and comply with all applicable requirements. This significantly increases compliance obligations for employers operating in Nigeria.

Transition Period

To ease the transition to the new system, the Nigeria Immigration Service has granted a three-month moratorium starting 1 May 2025. During this period, expatriates are encouraged to regularise their immigration status without penalty. The moratorium ends on 1 August 2025, after which full enforcement of the new rules will commence. Employers are advised to take advantage of this window to audit their expatriate workforce and ensure alignment with the new rules ahead of full enforcement

Footnotes

1 The categories include: (i) Transit Visa; (ii) Business Visa – Single Entry; (iii) Business Visa – Frequently Travelled Business Executives; (iv) Tourism Visa; (v) Sports Visa; (vi) Creative Arts Visa; (vii) Study Tour Visa: (viii) Academic Exchange Programme Visa; (ix) International Cultural Exchange Visa; (x) Emergency Relief Work Visa; (xi) Returning Holders of Foreign Passports Who Are Nigerians by Birth; (xii) Visitor Visa – Single Entry; and (xiii) Business Visa – Multiple Entry. Further details can be found at https://immigration.gov.ng/nigeria-visa

2 Statement obtained through Vanguard regarding comments made by the Minister of Interior on the new initiatives introduced by the NIS during a meeting with the organised Private Sector at the Nigeria Employers' Consultative Association House in Lagos to unveil the new Expatriate Administration System. The news publication can be accessed here: https://www.vanguardngr.com/2025/04/expatriates-face-10-year-entry-bans-for-visa-overstays-in-nigeria/

