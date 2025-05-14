Nigerian Immigration Update: Major Reforms In Expatriate Administration And Visa Regime

On 1st May 2025, the Federal Government of Nigeria, through the Ministry of Interior and the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), launched sweeping reforms to the country's expatriate administration and visa regime. These measures aim to curb abuse of expatriate quotas (EQ), enforce meaningful knowledge transfer, and streamline immigration processes through digitalization.

In this newsletter, we highlight the key changes and what they mean for businesses. For general immigration requirements in Nigeria, please see our previous newsletters here.

What are the Key Reforms?

1. Digitalization and Process Automation

Mandatory Use of the Expatriate Administration System (EAS)

All new and renewal applications for expatriate quotas (EQ) must now be processed exclusively through the EAS. Employers are required to upload key documents such as certificates of incorporation, tax clearance certificates, and organisational charts. The portal aims to enhance transparency and improve processing timelines.



Automated CERPAC Application Process

Residence permit (CERPAC) applications are now to be submitted online via the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) portal. A digital form is to be issued upon successful verification, followed by physical card delivery to the employer's address.



e-Visa System Replacing Visa-on-Arrival (VOA)

The visa-on-arrival system has been replaced by a fully digital e-Visa platform that accommodates individual, group, and family applications. The e-Visa system removes the requirement for a physical visit to the NIS or a visa counter at the airport, enabling applicants to apply for and receive their visa digitally prior to their journey. VOA approval letters issued prior to 1st of May 2025 remain valid for a limited two-week period.



Online Temporary Work Permits (TWP)

TWP visas—available in 3-month and 6-month durations—must now be applied for through the NIS portal. Fees are set at $600 for the 3-month duration and $1,100 for the 6-month duration. These visas are non-extendable.



Centralised Visa Approvals

All visa decisions will now be issued centrally by NIS headquarters in Abuja. While applications may still be lodged at Nigerian embassies or consulates, approval authority resides exclusively with the NIS, ensuring consistency and reducing discretion.



Online Landing and Exit Cards

All travellers entering or leaving Nigeria must now complete digital landing and exit forms. This real-time data collection is designed to improve immigration tracking and reduce incidents of visa overstay.

2. Compliance and Localisation Requirements

Stricter Understudy Policy

Employers must assign a minimum of two qualified Nigerian understudies (with Bachelor's or HND qualification) to each expatriate role. These understudies are expected to be trained to assume these roles within 4 to 7 years, depending on industry. A structured and documented succession plan is strongly advised.



Increased Fees for EQ and Business Permits

The Ministry of Interior intends to revise upward the fees applicable to EQ and business permit applications and renewals. The additional revenue will be used to strengthen compliance oversight, including site visits and audits.



New Repatriation Insurance Requirement

Expatriates will now be required to maintain repatriation insurance to cover the cost of removal in the event of immigration violations. The annual insurance premium is expected to range from $500 to $1,000, depending on the expatriate's length of stay.



Enforcement of Overstay Penalties

New penalties for overstaying a visa have been introduced and will become effective from 1st August 2025. The penalties range from $15 per day to 5-year and permanent travel bans, depending on the duration and severity of the overstay.

What are the action steps companies doing business in Nigeria should take?

To ensure a smooth transition under the new framework companies doing business in Nigeria should:

Conduct a full audit of the expatriate workforce and EQ/CERPAC status.

Review and update localisation and succession plans to meet the understudy requirements.

Allocate budget for repatriation insurance compliance.

Strengthen internal Human Resource (HR), legal, and immigration processes or seek external advisory support.

Engage proactively with regulators and industry associations to stay informed on implementation details and further guidance.

Conclusion

The government anticipates that these reforms will curb abuse of the Expatriate Quota policy, enforce effective knowledge transfer to Nigerians, and create efficiency in the immigration process. However, the full impact will only become evident as the reforms are fully implemented. We advise that businesses proactively review their expatriate management processes, update compliance frameworks, and seek legal guidance to ensure a smooth transition.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.